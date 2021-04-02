Candidates competing for two seats on the Harker Heights City Council mingled with local residents during a meet-and-greet event hosted by the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce at a Killeen restaurant on Tuesday.
All candidates for the Heights council — Place 2 incumbent Michael Blomquist and challenger Howard “Scot” Arey, IV, and Place 5 candidates Vitalis Dubininkas, Sam Halabi, Jeffrey Keith Harris and Stacey L. Wilson — were present for the event.
Along with the Heights council, candidates for the Killeen Independent School District board of trustees were invited.
Only the two candidates for Place 6 on the school board, Riakos “Rock” Adams and Cullen Mills were at the event at Big Hoss BBQ off East Trimmier Road in Killeen.
Place 7 candidates Lan Carter and incumbent JoAnn Purser were not in attendance. Purser was participating in a KISD board meeting at the same time as the event.
Nancy Pfiester, a Harker Heights resident, explained why she decided to attend the meet and greet Tuesday.
“I know that voting is coming up soon ... so I want to hear the city council candidates as far as what views or what issues they think are outstanding and I want to see Harker Heights maintain services and the quality of parks and all the great recreation,” Pfiester said.
Another Harker Heights resident and retired KISD educator, Judy Van Riper, said she wanted to get to know every candidate.
“I’m interested in where our community is going and how we are going to get there,” Van Riper said. “We already know quite a few of the people that are running but I personally know one of the candidates that I feel has the same viewpoint that I do and I wanted to personally meet that person and look them in the eye.”
Gina Pence with the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce explained why the chamber decided to host the event.
“We really felt like because everyone has been not in the public how they normally have in the past because of COVID and everything else we have been dealing with for this past year and a half, it really gets them out and gives them that one on one experience,” Pence said.
For Harker Heights residents, early voting by personal appearance will be held at the Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on April 19, 20, 21, 23, 25 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 23 and 26.
Election Day is May 1, with voting taking place 7 a.m.-7 p.m., at the City of Harker Heights Recreation Center Multi-Purpose Room, 307 Miller’s Crossing.
