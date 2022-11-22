Voters in Harker Heights may have decriminalized marijuana after passing Proposition A on Nov. 8, but that won’t necessarily stop the new law from going up in smoke.
At its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday night, the Heights council canvassed the votes for the ordinance intended to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana.
According to data from the city secretary’s office, the ordinance passed with 5,225 votes in favor and 2,937 votes against.
The ordinance is now effectively the law of the land inside the city limits of Heights, severely limiting the police department and city government from enforcing misdemeanor marijuana offenses usually handled by municipal and county courts.
Killeen, whose voters passed a similar ordinance last week with nearly 70% of the votes cast, will canvass its votes on Tuesday.
Three other Texas home-rule cities — Denton, San Marcos and Elgin — also overwhelmingly passed the ordinance organized by the progressive group Ground Game Texas.
According to the Herald’s Tuesday reporting, Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza “respectfully requested” Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble rescind a special order attempting to comply with the new decriminalized marijuana law, calling it “void” because it conflicts with the Section 370.003 of the Texas Local Government Code.
Garza’s prosecutorial direction would be applied only in felony cases not covered under the new marijuana ordinance, but County Attorney Jim Nichols also signed the letter.
Section 370.003 was passed by the Texas Legislature in 2009 and says a Texas city “may not adopt a policy under which the entity will not fully enforce laws relating to drugs,” including enforcement of the Texas Controlled Substances Act.
In an interview Tuesday, Harker Heights Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark said they are advising council to not go against state law.
“The voters have spoken on this proposition, but this is already a state law,” Bark said. “It would have to be changed at the state level.”
If an officer from another federal, state, or county law enforcement agency made a stop inside the city limits of Harker Heights, that agency could still fully enforce misdemeanor marijuana possession laws.
“If a state trooper going through Harker Heights or Killeen stopped a vehicle, they would get arrested,” Bark said. “It’s not protecting them from outside law enforcement agencies. That could be rather confusing, especially for our young adults.”
Bark is confident the Heights council has every legal right to repeal the will of voters.
“Council has the right to amend or repeal any ordinance on the books inside the city,” Bark said.
Bark made the distinction between complete marijuana legalization and decriminalization.
“We aren’t taking a position on the legalization of marijuana. That’s not what this proposition is about. It’s about the enforcement of it.”
City council members and police officers both take oaths to uphold state law, so the Heights council already voted the measure down 4-0 in July and sent it back to voters in what could become a back-and-forth in the coming years between voters and those they’ve elected.
Shirley Fleming, a former Killeen councilwoman who attended the Heights council meeting Tuesday night, said she’ll work to help recall any local council member who turns their back on the will of voters and the new, local marijuana laws.
“We’ll waste no time,” she said.
