Canvass

With the help of city staff, Harker Heights Mayor Pro Tem Jennifer McCann, left, and Councilwoman Lynda Nash, right, canvass the votes from the Nov. 8 election that passed the city’s new marijuana decriminalization ordinance Tuesday night. The council may discuss repealing or amending the controversial measure.

 Clay Thorp | Herald

Voters in Harker Heights may have decriminalized marijuana after passing Proposition A on Nov. 8, but that won’t necessarily stop the new law from going up in smoke.

At its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday night, the Heights council canvassed the votes for the ordinance intended to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana.

