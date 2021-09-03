At Saturday’s Harker Heights City Council budget retreat, a topic of high-pitched interest was a waste management presentation given by Public Works Director Mark Hyde.
Among the items in the presentation were the potential addition of brush pickup and recycling to monthly residential service.
Hyde provided details of the current residential solid waste and recycling services and information about possible changes during the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
Waste management is currently twice weekly curbside solid waste collection of 96-gallon poly carts at a cost of $18.88 each month per residence.
Waste Management provides recycling with three 40-yard roll-off containers at the City’s Drop Site and Recycling Center for single-stream recycling.
Hyde said, “Waste Management takes the roll-offs with recyclables to the Temple landfill to be weighed and then to the City of Temple’s Transfer Station. The City of Temple then transports the recyclables to a material recovery facility in Hutto.”
The transportation fee is $350 per roll-off. The processing fee for the recyclables is $75 per ton. The average roll-off weight with single-stream recyclables is 2 tons. The tipping fee at the Temple landfill for solid waste is $35.07 per ton.
In response to requests by the council and several residents, Hyde developed a proposed city brush and bulky item Curbside Monthly Collection and an annual budget for two grapple trucks with two full-time employees.
The city hauls brush with limits of 6 cubic yards to the Harker Heights Drop Site and hauls bulky items to the Temple Landfill — 46 miles round trip from Harker Heights.
The budget estimates the city hauls 0.10 tons of brush per residence per year and 0.05 tons of bulky items per residence per year.
Hyde said, “The fixed assets will be two 30-cubic- yard grapple trucks at a cost of $412,000 not including the two employees.
“The annual budget for City Curbside Brush and Bulky Item Monthly Collection Service would be $275,160 and cost $27.58 per residence annually or $2.30 per residence paid monthly.”
The Waste Management Curbside Pickup Proposal includes two options”
Option 1 — Twice-weekly solid waste collection with every other week recycling (single stream, no glass) and once per month curbside bulk and brush collection. Brush must be bundled in 4-foot lengths and not exceed 50 pounds per bundle.
Waste Management would utilize a rear-load garbage truck for curbside bulk and brush collection but not use a grapple truck. The cost of this service is $26.83 per residence each month.
Option 2 — The same as above with changing once per month curbside bulk and brush collection from once per month to twice yearly. This option will cost residents $25.87 per month.
Both options will include the City administrative fee of $4.75.
Staff’s recommendation is to move forward with a citizen survey to measure and assess city-related services to include the addition of solid waste and recycling programs.
The results of the citizen survey will assist the City Council in allocating resources for maximum community benefit and to formulate the plan to proceed.
