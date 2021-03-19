The Harker Heights City Council held a three-item workshop meeting Tuesday, with the major topic being payment assistance for utility customers affected by the severe winter weather last month.
Finance Director Aeysha Lealile reported that utility bills, including the water consumption incurred during the storm, are currently being sent out.
“Many customers who had pipes burst or let faucets drip to prevent frozen pipes may see bills higher than they’re used to,” she said.
Zone 4 customers, whose bills went out at the end of February, were charged a six-month average rather than meters being read, due to time constraints. They will also have winter storm water usage reflected on the bill they’ll receive in March, plus or minus what they were charged at the end of February, according to Lealile.
All Harker Heights residents are eligible for the following assistance:
A residential sewer adjustment: Eligible residents cannot have exceeded the maximum 10,000-gallon cap over the last six months. Adjustments can range from $ .01 to $15 and a plumber’s invoice (usually required) will not be required.
A commercial sewer adjustment: Lealile said, “We don’t usually do sewer adjustments for commercial properties but will add them this year. They will, however, be required to provide a plumber’s invoice indicating that repairs were completed.”
As was done with COVID-19, there will be payment plans provided for residents with extremely high bills.There will be no requirement for a plumber’s invoice.
There is no charge for city staff to reread meters. There is usually a $10 charge for that service, but if a resident wants a new reading, the city will do it for free.
The council could consider other options depending on whether the city receives CARES Funding.
That would include:
A flat monetary credit based on qualifications set by the council.
A credit based on a certain number of gallons per residence whether based on a percentage of usage or a flat amount.
The staff will not know the fiscal impact of providing credits to accounts until all zones have been read and posted. Zone 4 will be the last one posted on March 25.
Mayor Spencer Smith did question City Manager David Mitchell about any CARES funding that might be coming to Harker Heights.
Mitchell said, “We don’t know when or how much but we will bring that to the council when the City receives that information.
The second agenda item Tuesday was about a change to the credit draft process for utility bills.
Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark posted the following statement on the City’s Facebook page Wednesday: Starting Monday, April 26, utility customers that utilize the credit card draft option will be charged a $2 convenience fee. The city of Harker Heights does not retain the convenience fees.
Customers who do not wish to remain on credit card draft can switch to bank draft, which is not assessed a $2 convenience fee. The automatic bank form can be found at the following link: https://harkerheights.gov/index.php/utility-payment-options.
Bark asked residents not to hesitate if they have questions about this change by calling 254-953-5630 and to share this information with family and friends.
Also Tuesday, Public Works Director Mark Hyde presented information to the council about the city’s vehicle fleet, fleet maintenance and rotation.
Hyde reported that there are seven departments that comprise the fleet of vehicles and equipment. The city has 167 pieces of equipment in the fleet. The replacement cost for all of the City’s equipment is estimated to be $10.5 million in today’s dollars.
Hyde introduced Burl Lewis, fleet maintenance supervisor, who said, “We try to keep our fleet intact as long as we can and operate all of the fleet as long as we can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.