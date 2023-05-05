Recent rainfall has certainly helped the Harker Heights area’s water outlook, but Central Texas is still in a drought.
That was the picture painted for Harker Heights City Council members during a workshop meeting Tuesday.
Public Works Director Mark Hyde provided a presentation on the city’s Drought Contingency Plan and discussed what steps the city would take if the area experiences a rainfall deficit this summer.
Hyde told the council that city is currently in Drought Stage 1 of the contingency plan and cautioned that the city could go to Stage 2 or greater if lake levels continue to fall.
By way of information, Hyde reminded the council that the city receives all of its drinking water from Belton Lake.
Currently, Hyde said, Belton Lake is about 1.5 feet above the cutoff for Stage 2. Before last week’s heavy rains, the lake was less than a foot above the cutoff, so things are improving — at least temporarily.
Still, he noted, the lake is 14 feet below its full elevation, but that won’t improve without continued rains along the Leon River watershed, which feeds into Belton Lake. That watershed extends from Lake Proctor on the north end to Belton Lake at the southern end.
City Manager David Mitchell showed the council a graphic found on the Brazos River Authority website that showed the water level at Belton Lake.
A chart from February to present showed an increasing level in the lake, reflecting the recent rainfall.
However, Mitchell also showed a graphic that tracked the lake level back to October, and from that perspective, the lake level showed a gradual decline, rising just slightly over the last month.
Tracking back over a period of years, Mitchell said, the lake level shows a continual drop, which illustrates the need for a concerted community conservation effort.
Under Stage 1, water rationing is voluntary, with the goal being a 5% reduction in the city’s total water demand. Stage 1 is triggered when the city’s demand reaches 80% of its pumping capacity.
According to the city’s conservation plan, irrigation of landscaped areas should be limited to two days a week and only between the hours of 8 p.m. and 9 a.m. Daytime use is limited to hand-held hoses with pistol grip nozzles.
If the city were to move to Stage 2, the goal would be to reduce water demand by 10% as a percentage of pumping capacity.
Under Stage 2, Hyde said, conservation would be mandatory.
Some of the activities prohibited under Stage 2, according to the conservation plan, would be washing sidewalks and driveways, allowing water to run off and pond in the street, charity car washes nand washing of automobiles, trucks, boats or other vehicles outside designated hours.
Mitchell said the city would educate the public about the restrictions mandated by a move to Stage 2 Drought conservation if such a change is needed.
Hyde also noted that if the city does implement mandatory restrictions, violators will first be spoken to and educated before the city imposes fines.
Mayor Spencer H. Smith concluded the discussion by observing that the conservation of water resources is a community-wide issue.
“If you don’t have water, you don’t have a town,” he said. “We need everyone to be a part of this effort.”
