HARKER HEIGHTS — City Council members have started the process of planning what Harker Heights will do to celebrate next year’s total solar eclipse.
Harker Heights is one of several Central Texas cities that will be in the eclipse’s path of totality on April 8, 2024, and the city will experience total darkness for a little over 4 minutes as the moon moves between the earth and the sun a little after 1:30 p.m.
A handful of Texas cities between Del Rio and Dallas will be directly in the path of the eclipse as its shadow moves across the earth. All of Bell, Coryell and McLennan counties are in line for the total eclipse.
During a workshop session Tuesday, the council heard a presentation from Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Gina Pence about possible activities the city could offer to bring tourism into the city for the celestial event.
Even without marketing, Pence said, possibly 16,000 to 20,000 people could visit Harker Heights for the eclipse — with most visitors driving in on the day of the event.
Pence informed council members that the eclipse would take place on a Monday, so many people likely would arrive for their visit over the weekend. She also noted that the eclipse wouldn’t conflict with Easter, since that happens in March next year.
“We don’t have a lot of hotels,” Pence said, “but we can still provide activities for those who come to our city.”
She also commented that the eclipse would provide opportunities for local retailers.
Council members bounced around a few potential ideas, with some possibilities being a music festival. Mayor Spencer Smith asked about possibly coordinating with the Army of Corps of Engineers for use of Dana Peak Park, but Pence expressed concerns about traffic and park congestion.
Mayor Pro Tem Jennifer McCann pointed out that the Corps of Engineers doesn’t start booking the park until March of the same year, and the city can’t wait until March of next year to act.
Councilman Michael Blomquist said, “We need to plan now. We’re going to be in competition with other cities for resources such as sunglasses. We need to move forward on this.”
City Manager David Mitchell cautioned that the influx of people is likely to give the city some public safety issues to contend with.
Pence noted that the chamber and library are partnering on the event, with the library handling the education component and the chamber dealing with marketing and promotions. She also told the council that the Killeen school district is partnering with Central Texas College to provide educational opportunities surrounding the event.
As the discussion was wrapping up Tuesday, Mayor Smith quipped, “Maybe we can get Bonnie Tyler to come down and sing for us,” drawing laughs from many in the council chambers.
Tyler is the pop star who recorded the 1980s hit, “Total Eclipse of the Heart.”
