It doesn’t take long driving around Harker Heights to realize the severe damage that has come to city streets and other infrastructure brought on by what seemed to be endless days of ice, snow and subfreezing temperatures last month.
At Tuesday’s Harker Heights City Council workshop, the city staff had planned on giving council members an opportunity to express their budget priorities for next year.
In Council Chambers and on the dais were members Jennifer McCann, Mayor Pro Tem Michael Blomquist, Jackeline Soriano Fountain and Lynda Nash. Mayor Spencer Smith and Jody Nicholas participated telephonically.
The discussion quickly became fixated on the seriousness of the current street situation, with an underlying common denominator of infrastructure as it relates to how to repair the damage from the 120-year winter event and the effects on planning next year’s budget.
City Manager David Mitchell responded by saying, “Council, before we begin to receive input on your priorities for the 2021-22 budget, I want to discuss one item that will be important to each of you — and that is the road damage caused by the recent winter storm.
“The staff is already compiling a list and documenting failures caused by the freeze and thaw process. These failures are extensive, as we all know. The situation is a long game when it comes to the cost to citizens, and there is simply no way to repair all these issues at one time.
With that said, it is the intent of City Staff to develop a list of roadways with a priority at this time being placed on collector streets. An engineer will inspect these and present an appropriate design along with the cost of these repairs. We plan to bring this back to you as soon as it is completed for your review and approval. We also plan to recommend that you use reserve funds to complete these repairs within this current fiscal year.”
Mitchell continued, “We’re trying to speed the repair of these streets because they are essential to the safe travel of our citizens. These repairs are significant and will easily equate to significant dollars. Prior councils saw the need for a “Rainy Day Reserve Fund” and these funds will be crucial to assisting us in repairing city streets.”
Mitchell noted that even with the money spent this year for roads, the city will be addressing the issue for years to come. “The damage is serious and widespread,” he said.
Mitchell said, “We will need patience because we are not the only city that has experienced momentous damage. What that means for us is that contractors and materials will be stretched. We’ll see increasing costs in asphalt, base materials and those kinds of items.
“City staff is already working on what will be needed because it’s not as simple as patching a pothole. The engineer we use will make sure that the work done will last.
Mitchell concluded, “This will be a big issue as you look at next year’s fiscal budget. We are making it a priority to quickly tackle these repairs just as soon as we get information from public works.”
Mayor Pro Tem Blomquist asked about the cost of street repair, to which Public Works Director Mark Hyde responded, “New street construction for a 36-foot wide street with curb and gutter is about $100 per linear foot. What we do now in our street rehabilitation program, we go in and do spot repairs of potholes, and that can range from $36 to $50 per square yard. We will come up with standard details for the repairs and my thought is to bid it out as one project.”
At that point, each member shared thoughts about their budget priorities:
Council Member McCann said, “I saw firsthand how the small business grants helped and I spoke to many of those business owners and how much it helped them. Whether or not we have disasters, we ought to provide assistance for small business. I would also like to add that we continue to fund the chamber of commerce. They’ve been able to provide great services this year because of our support.”
Council Member Nicholas said, “I changed my priority since we began the meeting. I think we should fix our roads and fix the other priorities in the city. I want us to put things back to what normal used to look like.”
Council Member Fountain said, “We have a priority to fix our roads and I applaud you, David, for having the foresight to use our reserve funds. From my military background, I bring the importance of communicating information as the key to success when it comes to situation awareness.
“We need to form a coalition made up of business owners, churches, fire and police departments, city personnel, and activate an Emergency Operations Center that can handle situations like the storm Uri. We need to develop a way to help residents who don’t look at Facebook or have cellphones to find out what’s going on in our City.
“I also believe that our police and fire departments should have the equipment they need to serve our country because safety for our citizens is my utmost priority.
Council member Nash said, “I concur with Council Woman Fountain as far as infrastructure and emergency management. I’d like to add the chamber of commerce and that we continue to fund them because they court new businesses that will help our economy grow.
“Concerning emergency management, I believe we ought to have an established team and even storing items we need like blankets and pillows in preparation for winter storms. This was a learning experience and we’ll do better next time.”
Mayor Pro Tem Blomquist said, “I concur with my fellow council members and I again want to emphasize infrastructure.
“I want to thank Mr. Hyde and his crew as they worked tirelessly across the city keeping our streets as much as possible. I really like the idea of using the reserve funds so we can return our city to what is somewhat normal.
“We must continue to support growth in the fire and police departments. I’d like to see us move forward on Fire Station No. 3 and optimistic news coming from the Legislature would help.
The city services have to grow as the population grows. We want the services to match the needs across the board.
Mayor Smith said, “I know that David’s team has been gathering lessons learned from this unusual storm and there will be a comprehensive after-action report about the impact at every level.
“The benefit of setting aside reserve funds by former city councils and city managers will now provide a way to recover from the storm. I think it might be worthwhile for the city manager to consider the depth of the storm’s impact and have workshops with Oncor, WCID # 1, Spectrum, and others to get a clear understanding from them and additionally how we interconnect with the Bell County Communications Center.”
City Manager Mitchell said, “I knew that streets would be near and dear to your hearts like it is mine. I’m crushed because it’s the first winter storm I’ve ever experienced where road damage has been so severe.
“We will bring back information to the council as we complete the process of gathering the details of the effects of the storm and present you with a budget amendment so we can begin to use the reserve funds.”
