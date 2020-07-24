Ayesha Lealilee, assistant finance director for the City of Harker Heights, took center stage at Tuesday’s City Council workshop meeting to share an update on the fiscal year 2019-2020 budget and look forward to the 2020-2021 budget.
The major topic of discussion included budgetary actions taken by the city in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She also spoke to the 2019-2020 fiscal year revenues, 2020-2021 fiscal year budget preparation, 2020-2021 fiscal year revenues and the 2020-21 fiscal year property tax rate.
Lealilee, at the Tuesday telephonically transmitted meeting, said, “One of the things that we’ve taken in direct response to COVID-19 has been to implement hiring freezes with the exception of our police and fire departments.”
All departments were asked to cut expenditures by 15 percent from their current budgets.
According to Lealilee, department heads were also asked to prepare two budgets — one that reflected a spending plan and wish list for the next fiscal year, as if COVID-19 had never existed, and a second one that would be a 15 percent decrease in comparison to the first budget they prepared in case of a major financial crisis.
Next, the city has been pursuing grant programs they could apply for such as the one that the Police Department has filed for known as The Coronavirus Supplemental Funding Grant. If approved, HHPD could receive $21,000 to be used for Personal Protection Equipment (PPE).
Another grant in the works is the Coronavirus Relief Fund or Cares Act.
Lealilee said, “Capital Improvement funding for now has been either slowed or completely halted for projects such as 2020 Street Improvements, the Public Works Yard, the Goode-Connell Retention Pond, and the sidewalk from Prospector Trail to Vineyard Street.
Councilwoman Jackeline Soriano Fountain questioned the city staff during the meeting concerning when grant money would be available.
Lealilee responded, “We have no confirmation on the date of arrival of funds from the Coronavirus Supplemental Funding Grant for the Police Department.”
City Manager David Mitchell told the Council, “The Cares Act, however, has earmarked $357,874 or 20 percent of the total of $1.7 million that has been allotted to the City of Harker Heights and expected to be received by December of this year.
“There are several categories within the Cares Act funding and we’ll be working over the next two weeks and making sure that our requests meet their guidelines.”
One of the surprises in the budget preparation was revenue from sales tax. Lealilee reported that as of July, the city had received over $6.2 million in sales tax revenue. In July of 2019, the city had received $5.8 million.
The payment in July 2020 was $669,968 and the July 2019 payment was $570,540, a 17.4 percent increase, according to Lealilee.
Mitchell said, “We were conservative in our budget and sales tax preparation and this increase in sales tax of 17 percent blows my mind. Last year at this time, we were just one-half percent on the upsideand expecting to drop 10 percent. We will be over budget in the next fiscal year, and that’s a great place to be right now.”
Mayor Spencer Smith reminded everyone about the 100 percent disabled veterans tax exemption that costs the city $2.5 million, which equates to $0.13 on the tax rate.
Mitchell said, “We’ve seen about 30 percent growth in that number each year and it will remain a major issue in budget discussions. The exemption has cost the City $10.2 million since 2014 when the state awarded that exemption.”
Considering all the information shared along with questions asked and answered, the conclusion was that the property tax rate for Harker Heights would remain at its current 67.70 cents per $100 valuation for fiscal year 2020-2021.
Important dates to remember:
Aug. 11 — The Council is presented with the present proposed budget and tax rate
Aug. 14 — A budget retreat and council discussion will be held,
Sept. 8 — A budget public hearing and adoption/ratification of a tax increase (if applicable)
Sept. 22 — The Council will hold a tax rate public hearing and adoption.
