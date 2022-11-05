by Jack Dowling
harker heights Herald
Northern Harker Heights was a topic of some discussion during Tuesday’s City Council workshop, as the assembly considered whether to pursue a revitalization project for the northern half of the city.
Discussion on the item Tuesday was mostly preliminary as City Manager David Mitchell led the City Council through potential focus areas that the city could target to improve the quality of northern Harker Heights, including along Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
“Going through this, it’s important to remember our neighbors to the east, because (Veterans Memorial Boulevard) needs to be a gateway to and from both Harker Heights and Nolanville,” he said.
Potential target areas for improvements included walkability projects, accessibility and business improvement.
No action was decided on Tuesday, but the City Council gave Mitchell the green light to involve the Harker Heights Economic Development Corporation, which will present to the City Council at a future date on next steps.
The City Council can then decide whether a consultancy is warranted at that point.
Business development
The Retail Coach, an economic opportunity recruitment firm that has worked with the city for at least four years that provides business data for prospective ventures, was present at Tuesday’s workshop to provide the City Council with an update to the state of business within its local trade area.
“Growth is up in just about every category,” a representative said Tuesday.
A representative from the firm pointed out that Harker Heights’s trade area, or the area where businesses attract customers, is large for the city’s size. According to the Retail Coach, Harker Heights draws customers from Copperas Cove, Morgan’s Point, Temple and as far south as Ding Dong.
Additionally, the representative also explained that Harker Heights’s median household income has grown along with all major areas of business over the past year.
The greatest areas of growth that the firm is looking to tackle are casual dining restaurants.
Councilman Sam Halabi, who owns the Acropolis Greek restaurant in Harker Heights, raised a concern that prioritizing regional or national chains and franchises may drive out local businesses.
“Some of these chains, they offer $12 an hour for their workers. I can’t compete with that,” he said.
The representative also noted that the firm has represented the city at three professional conferences and cited the sourcing of Black Bear Diner and Chuy’s as recent accomplishments; the representative also teased several new businesses that may come to Harker Heights in the near future, including an upscale shoe store, but stopped short of providing a name.
“We’re looking for what we call ‘next level’ businesses,” he said.
New alarm regulations
The process for false burglary alarms may change next Tuesday.
An ordinance presented Tuesday outlined a new process for how the city handles false burglary alarms.
Currently, residents who have exceeded their false alarm allowances must submit an appeals letter to the city manager, with the appeals decision being left to the City Council.
This made the city manager the administrator and the City Council the board of appeals.
Under the new process, the police chief would administer the program while the city manager would be in charge of the appeals process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.