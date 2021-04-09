The Harker Heights City Council met March 30 in the Emergency Operations Center at Central Fire Station for a pre-scheduled vision and mission statement brainstorm retreat.
The 3 p.m. meeting was open to the public and met all legal requirements for notices of open meetings.
City Secretary Julie Helsham said, “This public meeting was conducted like any other but was not a teleconference meeting because Central Fire Station is not technically equipped for the public to be able to participate by phone or computer like we can during meetingsfrom council chambers.”
City Manager David Mitchell added, “No action was taken by the council. The meeting was designed for discussion purposes only and for them to share with us as city staff.”
According to Mitchell, this was the first step in a series of work by the staff including compiling the thoughts shared by the council at the meeting, writing and rewriting, editing, discussion between staff members and writing a draft to bring back to the Council at a later workshop for their additional input.
In addition to Mitchell, city officials Jerry Bark, assistant city manager, Julie Helsham, city secretary, and Ayesha Lealilee, director of finance also attended.
Council members were provided copies of the current city council mission statement, a mission and vision statement created by the city staff, core values of the City of Harker Heights, and considerations for developing a vision and mission statement.
Bark said, “The difference between a vision statement and mission statement is that the vision statement describes the future of an organization. The mission statement describes the current state of the organization and focuses on the purpose and goals of the organization. The statements give us direction when it’s time to plan the budget.”
Bark posed three questions for the council members to answer: First,What does an ideal city look like?
Some of the council members’ answers included:
Councilwoman Jackeline Fountain — “Growth that inspires people and businesses to locate here.”
Councilwoman Lynda Nash — “A safe place using neighborhood watches by the police department and more interaction with citizens by the Council.”
Mayor Spencer Smith — “Commercial resources, such as the Retail Coach, is going to be key for us. We’re doing well residentially. It’s businesses we need in Heights.”
Bark also asked, “What role does the council play in the city?
Councilwoman Jennifer McCann — We’re the connection to citizens like branches reaching out into the city.”
Mayor Smith — “Face-to-face conversations with citizens may be the most powerful tool we have to use.”
Bark then asked, “What are the greatest strengths of Harker Heights?
Councilwoman McCann —“Diversity is our greatest strength.”
Mayor Pro Tem Michael Blomquist — “The ice storm was a perfect example of people taking care of neighbors.”
Councilwoman Fountain — “I salute the mayors, councils and city managers who were able to bring Market Heights to the city.”
Mayor Smith — “Seton Medical Center would have it no other way than to locate where they are and it happened because of behind the scenes work by some dedicated citizens.
Councilwoman Jody Nicholas — “The citizens and council of this city are approachable and care.”
The city staff will spend the next few weeks assimilating the comments from the council and putting into words a new vision and mission to be approved by council members or returned to the staff for changes, revisions, rewriting or additions.
The council, at a future meeting, could possibly adopt the final draft.
