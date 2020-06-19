The proposed 10-year parks, open space and trails master plan was the topic of discussion at Tuesday’s workshop meeting of the Harker Heights City Council.
The meeting was held telephonically with some council members at City Hall and others participating from remote locations.
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Achee shared background information about the parks master plan, which he explained is vital to the success of a parks and recreation department.
“One of the major reasons to have an up-to-date plan is that it is a requirement to receive Texas Parks and Wildlife Local Parks Grants,” Achee said.
On the local level, it guides critical decisions about infrastructure, prioritizes capital improvement projects based on the findings within the plan and identifies crucial needs based on the existing facilities inventory.
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation conducted extensive public input meetings in addition to creating a survey that residents could complete online to share their desires and concerns about the future of parks and the recreation program available in the city.
“We hired Brent Luck and the Luck Design Team to provide expert analysis from his consulting team while applying extensive examination from the National Recreation and Park Association regarding national standards for park facilities,” Achee said.
“The whole process builds credibility in the decision-making process for our department.”
Achee noted that the master plan being discussed at the workshop Tuesday would not include Dana Peak Park.
“We’ve decided to develop a master plan in the future specific only to Dana Peak Park,” he said.
The preliminary goals and objectives stated in the parks plan include:
(1) Accessibility — provide parks that are available for all abilities and accommodates both vehicular and non-vehicular connectivity to those parks and recreation opportunities
(2) Sustainability — develop and enhance parks and recreational programs within the City that promote environmental awareness and place environmental education and stewardship as a leading rule for patrons of the City’s park system.
(3) Maintenance —take care of the excellent park infrastructure that the City has and ensure that future park improvements are developed with best practices of maintenance in mind, and
(4) Innovation — bring energy and vitality to recreational facilities in the City’s park system by providing unique park experiences.
Concerning outdoor park features, Luck and his team reported high, medium and moderate priorities from their research.
High priorities included hiking and walking trails and splash pads. Medium priorities were playgrounds, dog park, outdoor pool, soccer, indoor pool and senior center. In the moderate category are bicycle trails, skate park, natural area, softball, tennis courts, baseball, fishing, multipurpose indoor recreational center, wildlife viewing areas and basketball.
Observations gathered from the survey showed that residents suggested
(1) investing in what we have
(2) marketing and communicating what we have
(3) connecting homes to parks; parks and parks; and connecting to other cultural features, and
(4) providing for teens.
The total park acreage within the city limits of Harker Heights is 178.82. The three neighborhoods — Goode-Connell, Kern, and Skipcha — total 23.93 acres. The community parks are Carl Levin, Community, Purser Family and the Summit Soccer Complex totaling 154.89 acres.
Achee included a comment about a new campaign on the horizon.
He told the council, “You will hear mention of the 10-minute walk campaign which was introduced at a recent meeting of the Texas Municipal League. It basically means that every resident of all cities will be within a 10-minute walk of a park.”
