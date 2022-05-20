The Harker Heights City Council began the long process of crafting the FY 2022-23 budget Tuesday, as members took turns focusing on what they saw as some of the city’s priorities.
Meeting in the Harker Heights Activities Center due to renovations going on at City Hall, members identified several budget priorities and goals.
Two items dominated the suggestions from the various council members: Assistance to the city’s small businesses, and relief from the revenue drawdown caused by the disabled veterans’ property tax exemption.
Mayor Pro Tem Jennifer McCann started things off, saying she would like to see the city set aside funding to help small businesses survive and grow, aside from COVID funds.
Expanding on that idea, Councilwoman Lynda Nash said she would like to see the city concentrate on economic growth for the city’s north side.
Councilman Michael Blomquist prefaced his remarks by noting that “everything has a cost.”
“This is a zero-sum game,” Blomquist said. “How can we do something while still lowering taxes? We have to be more efficient.”
Blomquist pointed out that the main obstacle to expanding the city’s programs and services was the money the city is losing to the disabled veterans property tax exemption, which totals $3.1 million this year, he said.
Blomquist said infrastructure should be a priority and said the city should plan on building Fire Station No. 3 on East Farm-to-Market 2410. “It will cost 1 million dollars a year to maintain,” he noted.
Blomquist also cited the need to grow the city’s police department and provide competitive pay.
New Councilman Tony Canterino also stressed the need for police recruiting and urged the city to look into cross-training police officers to equip them with EMS and firefighter skills, which could help in dealing with staffing shortfalls. He noted that two other Texas cities — Highland Park and Lakeway — have tried this approach, with considerable success.
Canterino suggested the city could pay more to the cross-trained personnel while also cutting payroll.
“They can serve in multiple capacities, and they’re already vetted by the city,” he said.
Echoing Blomquist’s comments on making Harker Heights a destination city, Councilman Sam Halabi said the city needs to create more activities to draw visitors. He noted that the Chamber of Commerce currently has three tourism-related public events each year, but they are all outdoors. Halabi advocated for the creation of additional activities, including some indoor events.
Halabi also said the city should encourage some kind of organization to advocate for getting state money to offset the veterans property tax exemption.
In his comments, Mayor Spencer Smith said the city is exploring the tax exemption issue at all levels of government. He noted that city officials have talked to state legislators and congressmen about how the exemption is impacting the community.
“It will affect future Base Realignment and Closure decisions, as far as quality of life,” Smith said. “We must get the whole state to pay their fair share, not just the 26 cities paying right now.”
Blomquist noted that the $3.1 million lost to the property tax exemption isn’t coming out of the pockets of the city’s taxpayers, but it is money the city doesn’t have and can’t spend.
“We want to give citizens services they expect, but costs are going up,” Smith said. “That’s the challenge we face right now.”
Other budget priorities offered by council members include funding of the city’s arts commission, funding additional requests for the HOP public transit system and taking impact fees off the taxpayers’ shoulders.
City Manager David Mitchell said, “We must incrementally do these things, as we can.”
Tuesday’s council discussion was the first step in a process that will culminate with the adoption of a new city budget in September.
Council members were each given a check list with potential budget priorities, which are to be filled out and returned for future discussion.
“This will be a dynamic process,” Smith said. “We’ll be getting with staff to hammer out these things at a budget retreat in August.”
