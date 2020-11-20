The Harker Heights City Council considered four agenda items at its Tuesday workshop.
Kristina Ramirez, director of planning and development, introduced a presentation by Lina Chtay, a professional civil engineer with Belton Engineering.
Chtay represented a group of developers at the meeting who are seeking council input on a residential development concept on 34 acres of a 99-acre tract of land at 13436 E. Knights Way. They are seeking to rezone the property to a two-family dwelling district for the purpose of constructing duplexes.
According to Ramirez, the parcel of land does have some limitations that will need to be incorporated. The applicants attended the council workshop before taking the concept before a Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing on Dec. 2.
In other business, Jeff Achee, director of parks and recreation, talked to council members about streamlining the approval of park use for groups larger than 10 as set by the governor.
“We want to maintain your comfort level as we manage these requests on a day-to-day basis,” said Achee. “Some agendas become extremely long and in many cases it’s been because there are between five and 10 facility requests that you are allowed to know the details about and then vote on each of them.”
Several council members voiced their support for the Parks and Recreation Department by suggesting that they feel comfortable by allowing Achee and his staff to choose between groups that are saying they are expecting between 10 and 50 people to show up and make decisions without having the council vote on each one.
Councilwoman Jennifer McCann said, “I’d prefer to not have 12 or more of these on an agenda that I have to approve.”
Several of the other council members agreed and basically told Achee that they trusted his staff to make the right decisions.
Addressing the council, Achee said, “We are happy to lighten your load by making more decisions among our staff, but I will emphasize that any events that are open to the public will continue to be brought before the council and allow you to rule on them.”
A majority of the council agreed that the next 90 days are crucial when considering those facility requests and event planning for the City.
Council members Jackeline Fountain, Michael Blomquist, and Mayor Smith all commented that residents who have already made reservations could be denied or told that they need to have a back up plan.
City Manager David Mitchell said, “The COVID-19 situation could change rapidly and we are tracking all directives from the county and state.”
The council then discussed entering into a 10-year sanitary sewer overflow initiative program with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
Leading the discussion was Public Works Director Mark Hyde, who described a plethora of problems that creates issues with sewer collection system overflows, defective manholes and many more.
The Sanitary Sewer Overflow Initiative (SSOI) is a voluntary agreement between the city and the TCEQ.
If approved by the Council, the proposed SSOI plan would include: utilizing flow monitoring data from 2017, a 10-year plan life, a pay-as-you go average budget of $250,000 yearly, provision of a 10-year capital improvement plan, cleaning 15 percent of the sanitary sewer collection system annually, continue the commercial grease trap inspection program, evaluation of the number of unauthorized discharges and at the end of the 10th year, flow monitor 18 sanitary sewer basins and submit a final report to the TCEQ.
Hyde said, “We’ve made some progress over the years but still have a myriad of challenges. Out of the nine overflows we had last year, seven of those were caused by baby wipes and a major grease problem filling and stopping up pipes. Don’t throw baby wipes down your toilet even if the box says they won’t clog pipes.”
The meeting concluded with a presentation from Information Technology Director Gary Bates introducing the city’s new and improved website. Go to harkerheights.gov to find out more.
The council will not meet on Nov. 24.
