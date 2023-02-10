The Harker Heights City Council heard a presentation Tuesday from Public Works Director Mark Hyde regarding future wastewater treatment options for the city.
The two alternatives offered for consideration were expansion of the city’s current wastewater treatment or purchase 2 million gallons per day, or 2 MGD, of additional wastewater treatment capacity from the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 South Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The cost difference between the two options is significant.
Expanding the current plant, which has a design capacity of 3.0 MGD, would cost about $36 million.
The expansion would bring the city an additional 1.5 MGD of treatment capacity.
Purchasing an additional 2.0 MGD from the WCID No. treatment plant would cost the city about $13.7 million with about $1.4 million for a bypass gravity line connection from the city’s Trimmier Lift Station in far southwest Harker Heights to the nearby WCID No. 1 WTTP.
Councilman Michael Blomquist expressed concerns that WCID No. 1 could conceivably agree to provide an additional 2.0 MGD of treated water to the city, but then rescind that offer at a later date as the WCID No. 1 plant operated closer to capacity.
Hyde assured Blomquist that once the contract is signed for the additional treated water, it is guaranteed.
The city must decide quickly on which route to take, as it is facing a state-mandated deadline.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality requires wastewater plants to begin engineering for expansion when a plant reaches 75% of its treatment capacity.
Harker Heights’ current plant, which was expanded in 1991, has a design capacity of 3.0 MGD but is currently near 75% (2.25 MGD) of treatment capacity, according to a staff memorandum in Tuesday’s agenda packet.
The Maintenance & Operation cost for treating the wastewater is currently $1.06/1,000 gallons. If the city used 2.0 MGD, the M&O cost would be $2,120.00/day, the staff report said.
Hyde noted that purchasing 2.0 MGD from the WCID No. 1 plant will help with city growth and drop the current plant below its 75% treatment threshold.
Hyde also said the lower overall cost of additional water treatment would allow for lower developer impact fees along East FM 2410.
Council members reached a consensus to bring the discussion item back on a future agenda.
During a regular meeting following the one-item workshop, council members conducted a public hearing on proposed changes to the city’s code of ordinances that would grant the building official temporary emergency power to address a danger to life, health, safety or general welfare pending abatement proceedings.
City Planning Director Kristina Ramirez outlined the areas where the changes would be in effect, such as when the city condemns a building as unsafe, but the tenant is allowed to continue to live in it, pending a hearing by the Building Standards Committee.
Under the revised ordinance, a building official would be able to remove the person from the unsafe structure and work with other agencies to find appropriate housing.
During the public hearing on the issue, resident Howard Arey expressed concerns about putting that much power in the hands of one city official.
Ultimately, the council voted 4-1 to table discussion on the amended ordinance pending further study, with Councilwoman Lynda Nash being the dissenting vote.
Also Tuesday, council members approved three final plats, for a commercial development on Indian Trail and residential developments along Fuller Lane and East FM 2410,
The council also authorized the city’s applications for three grants — one to purchase first aid trauma kits for responding police officers, and two to fund improvements to the police department’s Healthy Homes program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.