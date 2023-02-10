Council

Harker Heights Police Chief Betiale Hawkins, right, briefs the City Council on grants that will benefit the police department and the city’s Healthy Homes Program during Tuesday’s council meeting at City Hall.

The Harker Heights City Council heard a presentation Tuesday from Public Works Director Mark Hyde regarding future wastewater treatment options for the city.

The two alternatives offered for consideration were expansion of the city’s current wastewater treatment or purchase 2 million gallons per day, or 2 MGD, of additional wastewater treatment capacity from the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 South Wastewater Treatment Plant.

