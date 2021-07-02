In early 2021, the Davey Resource Group was tasked with compiling an inventory of trees in various high-traffic parks and recreation facilities, including City Hall, and creates a Tree Management Plan for these facilities.
At last week’s Harker Heights City Council meeting, Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Achee introduced Dana Karcher, project developer for DRG, to make the presentation.
Achee said, “When we got into this project, we realized we had more trees than had been quoted for, so they didn’t quite get to every tree in the parks. They did, however, give us the tools to continue this process using our staff members.
“We manage all the facilities and buildings that have trees in front of them and we’re always playing ‘catch-up.’”
According to Achee, “We don’t have an arborist on staff but agreed that it was time to get on top of tree management because it is our tenth year to be a Tree City USA.
“We also hosted an Arbor Day event here in Harker Heights last year,” Achee said. “It was quite an accomplishment because it wasn’t live and was the first time it was hosted virtually which brought attention to our trees.”
The Parks and Recreation Department needed assistance getting started, so Karcher and her support team from Kent, Ohio, spent time in Harker Heights and presented the following report about their findings to the council at the June 15 meeting.
The inventory collection recorded a total of 1,263 sites; 1,244 trees and 19 stumps across select areas of several city-maintained parks and properties: Carl Levin Park, City Hall and the Recreation Center and the high-traffic areas of Community Park and Purser Family Park.
Karcher said, “Many more trees are present throughout the park system and the information in this report should be viewed as a jumping-off point for future inventory and maintenance efforts.”
An analysis of the inventory found the following:
Ashe juniper and live oak are the most abundant
Urban forests with a high percentage of a few species are vulnerable to attack by species and genera-specific epidemics, which can lead to significant losses in a community’s tree canopy
Spotted lantern fly and gypsy moth pose the greatest threat to the highest percentage of trees.
Based on pests in proximity to Harker Heights, EAB and oak wilt present the most immediate threat.
The overall condition of the inventoried tree population is rated good.
The tree population trends towards the ideal size and age class distribution; however, young trees are highly overrepresented while established, maturing and mature size classes’ lag behind the ideal. This indicates a strong planting effort but a need for a more robust maintenance and preservation schedule.
“i-Tree Streets, a component of the USDA Forest Service’s i-Tree computer software tools, analyzes a city’s inventoried tree population to estimate its cost and benefits,” Karcher said. “Based on the i-Tree Streets benefits calculation, the tree provides an estimated $39,019 in annual benefits in Harker Heights,” said Karcher.
Karcher reported that 23 trees need to be removed and those were in poor condition and DRG looked at some smaller trees that need to be removed.
The report compiled by DRG recommends an effective approach to tree resource management that follows a proactive and systematic program that sets clear and realistic goals, prescribes future action and periodically measures progress.
A robust urban forestry program utilizes modern tools, such as a tree inventory accompanied by TreeKeeper management software, as is currently used by Achee.
The recommended management of the park tree resource as suggested by DRG include:
High Priority tree removals and pruning should be completed as soon as possible
Moderate Priority tree removals and pruning should only start after High Priority removals have been completed
Low Priority tree maintenance should be completed after High and Moderate
Stump removals should be performed when a tree is removed or before planting season
Routine inspection from a walk-by perspective
Young tree training improves tree structure
Routine pruning cycles correct defects before they worsen
Removed trees should be replaced so there is no net loss of the tree resource
Planting new trees is important for increasing population size and urban canopy.
