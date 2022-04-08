The Harker Heights City Council on Tuesday conducted a workshop session that included a discussion of the city’s current and future raw water contracts with the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 and the Brazos River Authority.
The Bell County WCID No. 1 was formed in 1952 by order adopted by the Board of Water Engineers of the State of Texas. It provides wastewater services to Killeen and Fort Hood in addition to treated drinking water to Fort Hood, Harker Heights, Killeen, Copperas Cove, Belton, WCID No. 3 and 439 Water Supply Corporation.
Harker Heights Director of Public Works Mark Hyde was accompanied by David Collinsworth, general manager and CEO of the Brazos River Authority, David Thompson, chief financial officer of the Brazos River Authority, Dr. Austin Ruiz, board of directors of the Brazos River Authority, Richard Garrett, general manager of the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, and former Harker Heights Mayor Robert Robinson, the current vice chair of the Harker Heights Planning and Zoning Commission and president of the WCID No. 1 Board of Directors.
Collinsworth and Thompson later presented the FY 2022 Annual Operating System Rates for the BRA.
The second part of the workshop featured a presentation by Planning and Development Director Kristina Ramirez about the Knights Way overlay district along FM 2410.
Through a PowerPoint presentation, Hyde shared some basic definitions about raw water measurement units.
The units are measured by acre-foot (Ac/Ft), which is the amount of water that covers an acre of land to a depth of one foot, and that equals 325,851 gallons.
The City of Harker Heights has 8,800 Ac/Ft of raw water in Lakes Belton and Stillhouse Hollow, or just under 3 billion gallons.
To further explain the Ac/Ft concept, Hyde said, “If you have a football field without end zones, that acre-foot of water fits nicely on it. Those imaginary football fields number 8,800 in Harker Heights with water that is one foot deep.”
The raw water contract with WCID # 1 is known as the Election/Option-Use contract sometimes referred to as the Two-Tier Contract.
WCID # 1 General Manager Richard Garrett said, “The WCID is contracted under Water Right 2328, issued by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality from the BRA. This contract expires in 2042.”
“Election-Use Water is raw water that is actually used in a calendar year by the city. Option-Use Water is raw water contracted for but not used in a calendar year and remains in the water pool in Belton Lake and is one half the cost of the election-use of Election-Use raw water,” according to Garrett.
All of the Harker Heights raw water is now classified as “election-use water” for the remainder of the contract.
The current Election-Use rate is $29.80 per Ac/Ft. The
$29.80/acre-foot multiplied by $5,265 Ac/Ft equals $156,897.
The Two-Tier Contract expires December 31, 2041. Upon expiration, the 5,256 Ac/Ft of raw water automatically moves into the BRA System Rate.
Hyde said, “The 2,400 annual cost for 8,800 Ac/Ft of raw water is projected at a system rate of $165/Ac/Ft equals over $1.4 million. This will triple the annual raw water cost compared to 2022.”
In a special meeting prior to the workshop, Mayor Spencer Smith proclaimed April 10-16 as “Animal Control Officer Appreciation Week.”
Council members then voted unanimously to approve a request for alcohol services by Carolyn Brown for the ‘Culture on the Square’ event on Saturday, April 16, at Carl Levin Park coordinated by Ronnie Russell and the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.