Harker Heights City Council members heard presentations from the city’s shelter manager and public works director Tuesday — and there were some significant take-aways.

On the public works front, council members heard of plans to build a second roundabout traffic structure, near Carl Levin Park, behind IHOP.

dmiller@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7543

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.