Harker Heights City Council members heard presentations from the city’s shelter manager and public works director Tuesday — and there were some significant take-aways.
On the public works front, council members heard of plans to build a second roundabout traffic structure, near Carl Levin Park, behind IHOP.
Public Works Director Mark Hyde also told the council of plans to move the city’s recycling drop site to a lot across from the Goodwill facility, between Kathey Drive and Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
During her report, Pet Adoption Center manager Shiloh Wester told the council that the shelter took in more than 2,400 animals in 2022 and adopted out more than 1,400. Only 82 were euthanized due to extreme aggression, disease or serious injury — a live release rate of 96.7%
During his presentation, Hyde gave the council an overview of the capital improvement projects just completed or still underway.
He provided thumbnail outlines of four water projects, 13 wastewater projects, six drainage projects and six building projects.
Hyde also talked about a nearly completed major sidewalk project along Stillhouse Lake Road, as well as several street the projects, such as the reconstruction of Wildewood Drive, which has involved drainage improvements, sidewalks and paving and taken more than two years to complete.
Hyde said that project — undertaken after Winter Storm Uri — is finished, except for some point repairs.
Regarding the new recuycling drop site, Hyde said the lot is a bit smaller than the current site but more easily accessible. The new site will have a permanent structure and restrooms, he said.
Following the meeting, City Manager David Mitchell discussed the city’s second roundabout, which would be similar to the traffic circle at the entrance to Walmart. It will help to ease traffic flow near the park, especially once the Hampton Inn opens its doors.
Mitchell said some park land might need to be appropriated to accommodate the necessary radius for the traffic circle.
During her update on shelter operations, Wester also reported that 1,676 animals had been spayed and neutered in 2022, and through the Trap, Neuter and Release program, 438 cats were spayed, neutered and vaccinated and returned to local cat colonies.
When asked whether the city is noticing a drop in the feral cat population as a result of the TNR effort, Wester said it’s a bit too early to tell at this point.
Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Achee also had some news to share, announcing that the department is planning to add a splash pad to Kern Park, on the city’s north side. He also pointed to a continued effort to upgrade the 60-year-old park.
The council also heard an update on the long-delayed HVAC installation project for the public library.
The project was scheduled to be completed by now, but a delay in receiving the necessary equipment has pushed the installation date back to August.
In the meantime, the library is considering moving some programs to the adjacent Activities Center, which is somewhat cooler.
