At Tuesday’s Harker Heights City Council workshop meeting, council members received an update about capital improvement projects underway in the city.
Public Works Director Mark Hyde reported on street improvements, drainage projects, utility relocations, lift stations, sewer replacements, water line replacements, relocation of the city drop site and recycling center, and equipment for the water plant.
Street improvements from 2021 and the damage from Winter Storm Uri continue to be a priority. Nineteen high-traffic collector streets remain on the CIP list including: Amy Lane, Cedar Knob, Fuller Lane, Harley Drive, Miller’s Crossing, Prospector Trail, Nola Ruth Blvd., Beeline Dr., Cedar Oaks Drive, Iron Jacket Dr., Helms Way, Modoc Drive, Tundra Drive, Caribou Trail, Cheetah Traiil, Poppi Place Drive, Lakefront Drive, Ute Trail, and Verna Lee Boulelvard.
The construction cost of the 2021 street improvements will total $2.75 million. The council has awarded the project to Lone Star Grading and Materials, LLC. Because of delays in construction material delivery, the notice to proceed was issued Dec. 1, 2021, with final completion expected in August 2022.
In addition, subgrade concrete stabilization rehabilitation with hot mix asphalt includes nine high traffic collector streets: Wildewood Drive, Crowfoot Drive, Pioneer Trail, Miller’s Crossing, Chaucer Lane, Memory Lane, Shelby Lane, Drawbridge Drive and Comanche Gap Road.
On the calendar for 2022 street improvements at a cost of $820,000 are Yuron Trace, Seminole Trace, Maya Trail and Sun Meadows Drive.
Hyde said, “We have requested an engineering proposal from Kasberg, Patrick and Associates for these improvements.
The Warriors Path Road Project, Phase 2, will cost $3.56 million.
“This project is currently in the design phase. The Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization has approved funding for the project.
TxDOT has agreed to a completion date in August 2023, a timeline of about nine months,” Hyde said.
The sidewalk project from Prospector Trail to Vineyard Trail has been awarded to Choice Builders, LLC. A pre-construction meeting was held March 30 th . Once the notice to proceed has been issued, the timeline for completion is five months at a cost of $509.000.
The sidewalk project-FM 3481 (east side) phases one and three will be divided into three phases for budgeting purposes. Phase 2 was completed as part of new development. The project is currently in engineering design.
Construction could begin in August 2022 at a cost of $350,000.
The Pinewood Drive drainage channel project has been completed at a cost of $185,326. Hyde said,
“The Council awarded the project, which was 400 feet in length, to Myers Concrete Construction, LLC. Several parts of the project included a buildup of the earthen channel to prevent erosion. About 250 feet of privacy fencing was removed and replaced.
The Drainage Master Plan No. 1, that includes the Goode-Connell Park Detention Facility, will cost $992,200. The engineering design is 95% complete with a construction start date in September of 2022 that will last about nine months.
The engineering design is 90% complete on phase two, three and four of the Drainage Master Plan. Additional drainage easements, mainly behind the homes on Cardinal Lane will be required for the wider channel. Cost for Phase 2-$405,000, Phase 3-$660,600 and Phase 4 is $1.036 million.
The Mountain Lion Road drainage flume replacement at Pontiac Drive will cost $101,590. The engineering design is complete.
The Jorgette Drive bank stabilization project will be bid with the Mountain Lion Road project and phase two of the drainage master plan at a cost of $100,000.
At a cost of $54,470, the Fuller Lane/Ty Valley cross drainage will include the replacement of corrugated medal pipes with a concrete box culvert. An engineering request for a proposal has been made to Kasberg, Patrick and Associates.
An alternate engineering design has been completed on the Roy Reynolds Drive bridge abutment stabilization at a lower than expected construction cost of $122,115.
Concerning the FM 2410 utility relocation, TxDOT will be making drainage improvements on FM 2410 from Stillhouse Lake Road to Simmons Road in Belton, which is due to be put out for bids in July 2022.
The construction on an existing sanitary sewer force main that is in conflict and needs to be lowered by McLean Construction will be completed in March 2022 at a cost of $48,653.
The relocation of the City Drop Site and Recycling Center is not yet budgeted but when funds become available the project will include drainage improvements, paved surfaces for the main traffic areas, two access points on Amy Lane and architectural drawings for the sanitation attendant building on the site. Engineering, survey and architectural design costs
total $79,500. The proposed site is 2.36 acres.
The remaining list of projects including cost and completion dates: West Mechanical Bar Screen Access-$40,000, VFW Lift Station Upgrade-$50,000 (the oldest lift station in the City), Beeline Drive Sanitary Sewer Replacement-$558,095, Filter Press at the Wastewater Sludge Dewatering Building-$898,500 (completion-Aug. 2022), Rummel Lift Station wastewater capacity expansion-$2.4 million (completed-Nov. 25), Emergency Generator and Aeration equipment-$1.4 million, Beeline Drive water line replacement-$370,000 and Cedar Knob water line replacement-$406,500,
