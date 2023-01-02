The Herald asked Harker Heights’ mayor, city council and city manager to share their goals for 2023. They provided their answers, with the assistance of Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark:
Spencer H. Smith, Mayor
It is my honor to serve as Mayor of the City of Harker Heights. I will continue to be motivated in providing an outstanding quality of life and an exceptional standard of service to those who choose to call Harker Heights their home.
I will continue to increase community ties by working with our residents, businesses, nonprofits and other entities to preserve the sense of community that makes this city our home.
Jennifer McCann, Place 1 Council Member – Mayor Pro-Tem
Continue our efforts in a supporting a safe environment as we work together to achieve common shared goals. Will preserve the efforts of supporting locally owned businesses, meaningful engagement with constituents, and having transparency throughout our local government proceedings.
Michael Blomquist, Place 2 Council Member
I want to wish all citizens a very happy and prosperous New Year for 2023! My highest priority is to work with our elected State officials to correct the unfunded Disabled Veterans Tax Exemption law that impacts our City.
As your elected official, I will also continue with my promises of bringing Smart Growth to our City, improving infrastructure, and security for all citizens.
I cherish opportunities to serve and lead our community helping all citizens so that we keep Harker Heights the Bright Star of Central Texas where all can live and enjoy all our City has to offer.
Tony Canterino, Place 3 Council Member
Honor my Oath of Office
Continue to work on dropping our property tax rate
Work closely with our Chamber of Commerce
Monitor city fiscal responsibility
Keep our PD/FD staffed and well equipped
Funding for our third fire station
Explore development potential north of I-14
Always provide excellent city services to our citizens
Keep our city management team intact
Work closely with city, county, and state on water supply/ conservation issues
Engage with community groups (Rotary, Lions clubs, etc.) on helping citizens in need
Step back from my business to engage all citizens on city issues that directly affect them
Continue to educate myself on the workings of city government
Lynda Nash, Place 4
To engage more with the residents of Harker Heights by holding monthly townhalls starting in January to help educate them on the processes of city government.
Work with our State Representatives by attending state Legislative sessions in Austin and testifying in support of our city being granted property tax relief from the unfunded mandate that is a result of the 100% Veteran benefit that was granted to our deserving Veterans.
As a Board member of the Hill Country Trans Authority or HOP, I plan to continue working with the other Board members and Staff to increase ridership by implementing innovative concepts.
Continue working with the city and business owners to help our residents experiencing houselessness and food insecurities obtain knowledge through education on how to obtain upward mobility.
Remain on the Harker Heights Arts Council and work with the other Board Members to make Harker Heights an Arts destination.
Sam Halabi, Place 5
It’s my pleasure to serve this community as a Councilmember. I will strive and continue to listen to our community members and will never take for granted the decisions I make as your elected official.
Continue to work with our business community to make the City of Harker Heights a great place for success.
David Mitchell, City Manager
The City’s Vision is providing public services that empower people to focus on what matter most: their goals, hopes and dreams.
My resolution for 2023 is that the City as an organization moves yet closer to achieving this Vision.
I hope that through our service, citizens and businesses in Harker Heights will be able to focus on the things that mean the most to them.
We intentionally set our Vision on the horizon, not as a destination, but as something to be striven for daily.
May we make big strides in our service to this great community in 2023!
