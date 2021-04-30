The Harker Heights City Council this week addressed a problem that has arisen in connection with the city’s new solid waste collection system: Where to put the trash containers once they have been emptied.
Automated solid waste collection using the new 96-gallon trash carts has been operating since the first week of March.
It took months of discussion to arrive at an ordinance that would guide the city in its efforts to launch the new waste management system and even longer to accomplish the logistics of the massive project.
With the changes to the residential solid waste collection service, the ordinance was approved by the City Council during its March 9 regular scheduled meeting.
However, the staff had requested the council’s consideration of amending the section that identifies when and where the trash containers will be located after scheduled collection days.
The ordinance originally called for containers to be removed from the front of the premises by the owner, occupant or lessee no later that 11 p.m. on the evening of the collection.
The recommendation of city staff was that containers be removed from the public right-of-way no later than 11 p.m.
Except on the designated collection day, solid waste containers currently should be stored no closer to the nearest public road than the front of the house or building from where collection, provided that if the house or building is situated more that 200 feet from the nearest public road, the containers may be stored at any location which does not pose a hazard and is not visible from the nearest public road.
The second recommendation by city staff was that except on the designated day, the containers may be stored at any location that does not pose a hazard.
The council unanimously approved both recommendations.
Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark said, “In other words, the amendment to this code of ordinances provides options as to where the cans can be stored. It’s OK now to store them in front of the garage, at the side of the house and other locations. Off the street and outside next to your residence has been given consent and is the new rule of thumb.”
sex offender ordinance
In other action, the council approved changes to the ordinance regulating sex offenders in the city.
Director of Planning and Development Kristina Ramirez said, “ Per the Texas Attorney General’s opinion, a home-rule municipality, through a city ordinance, may prohibit registered sex offenders from living within a specified distance from locations where children typically congregate. This is often accomplished through the establishment of “child safety zones.”
Per local government code, the maximum distance for a child safety zone is 1,000 linear feet measured by following a straight line from the nearest property line of a permanent or temporary residence to the nearest property line of the facility where the child safety zone applies.
In summary, the ordinance acts to regulate sex offender residency in the following ways: Establishing child safety zones within the City, prohibiting permanent or temporary residency or habitation within the child safety zone.
The ordinance also states that it is unlawful for a sex offender to knowingly, within the city limits, enter on the premises of: private and public schools, child daycare centers, private and public playgrounds, public or private youth centers, commercial and public swimming pools, video and amusement arcades, private and public parks, indoor and outdoor amusement centers catering primarily to minors and amusement parks.
Ramirez said, “The ordinance also states that a registered sex offender shall not leave on an exterior light or otherwise invite trick-or-treaters to solicit a permanent or temporary residence between the hours of 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. on each October 30 and 31 or any specific date set by the City Council for trick-or-treaters.”
As written, the ordinance provides necessary enforcement options for the regulation of sex offender residency and allows police and code enforcement departments to apply violations of the code.
Consent items approved by the Council included:
Extending the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Declaration through June 3.
Extending the Winter Storm State of Disaster Emergency Declaration through May 30.
