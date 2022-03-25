The Harker Heights City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved amendments to the city’s fire code, following a public hearing on the issue.
Adoption of the changes will enable the city to apply the most current life safety standards and maintain their Insurance Service Organization (ISO) rating.
At a March 1 workshop, the council heard the proposed amendments to the 2021 International Fire Code as presented by Fire Marshal Brad Alley and an activity report of the Harker Heights Fire Department from Fire Chief Paul Sims.
At Tuesday’s meeting, a public hearing was held concerning the changes to the code of ordinances and then presented to the council for a vote.
The majority of the changes between the adopted 2015 codes and the 2021 codes will provide clarity and increase the levels of safety for those who live and work in the city.
Also Tuesday, the council held a closed meeting for the purpose of deliberating the offer of a financial or other incentive to a business prospect that council members seek to have locate, stay, or expand in or near the territory of the city.
Returning to open session, Mayor Spencer Smith announced the council had discussed and considered approving an Economic Development Incentive Agreement with Yellow Lilly, Inc., owned by Manny Bhakta.
City Manager David Mitchell then described the details of the item by saying, “The 380 agreement is for the redevelopment of Lynn Drive. As part of the agreement, all structures will be demolished and will be platted by Yellow Lilly, Inc. for at least 19 duplex lots on the street that is about 740 feet long, according to Director of Public Works Mark Hyde.
“Units will have 1,200 square feet of living space per site and include a one-car garage. The units must be constructed by Jan. 1, 2025 and have an appraised value of $225,000.”
A portion of Jamie Road, which intersects with Lynn Drive, will also be reconstructed to city standards. The agreement calls for Yellow Lilly, Inc. to provide a minimum of three streetlights along Lynn Drive, as well.
“In return, the city, per the agreement, will waive all platting fees, all tap fees for water and wastewater, permit fees, and the remainder of the demolition lien of $94,518.60. Upon the acceptance of the redevelopment of Lynn Drive, the city will make an economic grant of $24,641.40 to Yellow Lilly, Inc.
In addition, property tax grants will be over a 10-year period through 2032 with one-half of increased property tax up to a maximum of $150,000 being rebated, Mitchell said.
The council voted unanimously, 5-0, to approve the agreement.
The 380 development agreements come from Chapter 380 of the Texas Local Government Code that authorizes cities to enter into economic development incentives.
Mitchell said, “We were pleased to see Mr. Bhakta in chambers when the Council announced the motion and voted in favor of the Economic Development Incentive Agreement with Yellow Lilly, Inc.”
“The staff and council are elated that this area that has fallen into disrepair is being reborn.”
In other business, Chris Pruitt, a representative of Patillo, Hill and Brown, LLC, informed council members about the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report, which has been completed and will be submitted to the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) to determine its eligibility for the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting Program.
Finance Director Ayesha Lealilee said, “The city has received this award 27 years in a row.”
Pruitt said, “In my opinion the results of the audit indicate that you’ll be winning that GFOA award for the 28th year. A few highlights of the audit indicate your general fund unassigned fund balance of $14.4 million is 64 percent of your yearly expenses, and that’s very healthy. All things considered in the general fund, you’re in the black, and that’s good news,” Pruitt said. “Overall, your budget is in good shape.”
