For over 90 minutes Tuesday, Harker Heights City Council members and the mayor listened to the details of a request for a preliminary plat approval for the Stone Lake Trails subdivision, which is 134.832 acres of vacant land East of Warrior’s Path and South of FM 2410.
The development eventually received the council’s conditional support, but not before members asked several questions regarding the proposed development, ranging from a lack of sidewalks to access to a dependable water supply.
The proposed development will consist of 117 residential lots and four tracts. The parcel is currently located in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction, or ETJ.
The 2007 Future Land Use Map (FLUM) does not include a recommendation for this parcel.
Lina Chtay, the president and principal engineer with Belton Engineering, Inc., was also at the meeting to represent the applicant and answer questions about the project.
Director of Planning and Development Kristina Ramirez said, “There are several required conditions that have not been met by the applicant in order to grant them the preliminary plat.
“As of June 24, some of the city staff’s requests had not been adequately addressed; however, during the June 30 meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission, there were discussions between the applicant, staff and the PNZ,” Ramirez said.
“City staff on June 25 and June 28 received revisions for consideration but that was just prior to the PNZ meeting. On July 1, we did issue comments to the applicant for the outstanding items when we completed those reviews that had not been resolved.
Ramirez said, “There was a total of eight outstanding items and the applicant is seeking for modification to five of those outstanding items.
“Those include: not submitting a concept plan and beginning the process of the preliminary plat, to not connecting an access easement on the south side of the property. They will not dedicate the additional right of way that is required on Gnome and Lago Vista, they will not construct private drainage in accordance with public drainage standards and will not put in sidewalks.”
Concerning sidewalks, the applicant indicated in the PNZ meeting that because of the topography in the region, they are requesting the use of a trail system instead of sidewalks.
“Our ordinance requires developments to put in sidewalk systems along the roads and right-of-ways and does not speak to any variance but the applicant is asking for that,” according to Ramirez.
The information in Ramirez’s presentation motivated council members to ask several questions and share comments — including that all conditions were not met prior to being brought before the council, the requirement for sidewalks, the applicant’s timeframe for the correction of these outstanding items, and the outcome of the Dog Ridge water flow for fire protection.
Chtay addressed the sidewalk issue by saying, “This subdivision is outside the city limits and the only way this will be annexed is voluntarily by the developer. It does not tie into any school system but does tie into the lake. The developer envisioned having a hike and bike trail within the subdivision that has direct access to the lake.
“We don’t anticipate heavy traffic and topography is a problem because of the required five percent running slope and rails, it makes it difficult to provide several ramps, plus it won’t be aesthetic. We do have a landscape architect that we’re working with.”
All things considered, including the evidence from planning and development, the PNZ, input from the council and the developer, council members voted 5-0 to approve the request for the preliminary plat with conditions.
Those seven conditions are:
1) Dedication of additional public right-of-way for Gnome Drive and Lago Vista Drive is not required with this platting action
2) Provide the required sidewalks in the subdivision design
3) Provide connectivity of the 20-foot off-site access easement that enters into Lot 75, Block 1 to the proposed sidewalks and the U.S.A. property
4) All comments from Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District shall be adequately addressed and resolved with city staff approval prior to approval of the final plat
5) All comments from Bell County shall be adequately addressed and resolved with city staff approval prior to approval of the final plat
6) All comments from Dog Ridge Water Supply Corporation shall be adequately addressed and resolved with city staff approval prior to approval of the final plat and
7) All comments from Bell County Public Health shall adequately addressed and resolved with city staff prior to approval of the final plat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.