A standing room-only crowd welcomed the Harker Heights City Council on Tuesday as members made their way to the dais for their regular meeting in the Kitty Young Council Chamber at City Hall.
Of the 11 agenda items to be considered by the council, a majority of the crowd was keenly interested in the first public hearing, which was to discuss and consider approving an ordinance to change a zoning designation from one-family dwelling district to a local business district on property described as Fawn Valley, generally located at 1702 E. FM 2410 (E. Knights Way).
The property is about three acres of land bounded on all sides by roadways.
Twelve residents shared their thoughts with the council on the issue.
Many were supportive of changing the property to a business district while others pleaded with the council to deny the request based on drainage problems, traffic congestion, safety and other issues.
Planning and Developing Director Katrina Ramirez reported that per the current Land Use Plan, the applicant’s property is located in a transitional area for uses and designated for ‘community center,’ ‘medium density residential,’ and ‘regional center’ land uses.
That same plan identifies most properties between Interstate 14 and Comanche Gap Road that have frontage along East Knights Way.
City staff sent out 41 notices to property owners within a 400-foot notification area as required by the City’s code of ordinances. As of April 6, six submissions were received in favor of the request and 34 were received in opposition of the request.
Residents who spoke concerning this agenda item included John Reider, Kristie Dillon, Sherry Kay Morgan, Michael Nitti, John Shatto, Loretta Shatto, Leon Charpentier, Debra Dugger, Jose Rivera, Ayesha Lealiiee, Samantha Cantu, and Darryl Lynce.
Many of those who spoke were in favor of leaving the designation at R-1, a one-family dwelling district, despite the city staff’s recommendation of approval to change the designation to a local business district, based on the proposed use and rezoning are compatible with portions of the current Comprehensive Plan and Land Use Plan, the District 1 Overlay standards will lessen the impact of a commercial development against the residentially zoned parcels to the south, the proposed use and rezoning are compatible with existing uses and zoning with other properties abutting E. Knights Way/East FM 2410 and the proposed use and rezoning do not pose and adverse impact to the public health, safety or general welfare.
A lengthy discussion ensued between council members and from council members to the public that eventually led to the following motion.
“Motion to approve/disapprove with explanation an ordinance to change from R-1 to B-3 on property described as Fawn Valley, generally located at 1702 E. FM 2410 (E. Knights Way) based on staff’s recommendation and findings.”
Much to the dismay of those who opposed the change to Local Business District, the motion passed by a 4-1 margin.
Council members voting for the motion were Jackeline Soriano Fountain, Jennifer McCann, Lynda Nash and Sam Halabi.
Councilman Michael Blomquist cast the dissenting vote.
The second item of business in the public hearing category was a request to change the land use designation from ‘medium density residential’ to ‘community center’ on the same property.
The council again voted 4-1 to approve the request, with Blomquist casting the dissenting vote.
Item three was consideration of a zoning change from rural one-family dwelling to one-family dwelling on property at 3202 Comanche Gap Road.
The applicant indicated that the purpose for the rezoning is for the construction of a single
home, which the Council approved by a vote of 5-0.
Item four was considering approving a change from one-family district to rural-one-family district with a conditional-use permit on property as being all that certain 51.13-acre tract of land in the Uriah Hunt Survey located at 1833 Tonkawa Trail. The item was nanimously approved by a 5-0 vote.
Public Hearing Item five was approved by a 5-0 vote to change zoning from one-family dwelling to two-family dwelling on property located at 1608 Pima Trail.
The applicant in item six, requested a change of the current zoning of planned development residential district with an underlying one-family dwelling designation to neighborhood retail district at Cedarbrook Ridge Phase 2 located south of 1340 E. Knights Way/E. FM 2410. The Council also approved this request with a 5-0 vote.
The council’s business turned to considering plats. The first one was Dunyasha Place described as 5.086 acres, situated in the W.H. Russell Survey.
The council approved a minor plat for the acreage of residential and vacant land on Comanche Gap Road with a 5-0 vote.
The council, with a 5-0 vote, approved a final plat referred to as Casas Addition.
The council approved a Concept Plan, referred to as
McLaughlin Way located west of 1601 Waco Trace, with a 5-0 vote.
In other action, by a 5-0 vote from the council, a resolution was approved to award a bank depository services contract to BancorpSouth Bank, a division of Cadence Bank.
