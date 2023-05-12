After the Harker Heights City Council heard from five residents opposed to rezoning a 7.5-acre parcel of land from residential to commercial along Stillhouse Lake Road, the council still voted, 4-1, to approve the request this week.
The property, which is located adjacent to the eastern edge of the Tuscany Meadows subdivision, is just north of the intersection with Chaparral Road. The back edge of the property abuts the backyards of 13 homes along Vineyard Trail.
The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission had voted 5-4 to recommend disapproval of the rezoning, explaining that the proposed use and rezoning may have an adverse impact on surrounding properties. The commission also noted that the proposed use and rezoning are not compatible with existing uses and zoning in the neighborhood to the west of the parcel.
Also, 13 residents returned letters to the city opposing the rezoning, with one letter in favor.
Planning and Development Director Kristina Ramirez said the negative responses accounted for 11.9% of the 90 letters sent out seeking a response — not enough in themselves to trigger the need for a supermajority of the council vote to pass the rezoning.
However, since the P&Z recommended disapproval, a supermajority was needed. The 4-1 council vote met the requirement. Council member Lynda Nash was the only vote against the rezoning request.
During the public hearing portion of the meeting, several residents in the Tuscany Meadows subdivision talked about how the area had a small-town feel, how it was a peaceful respite and how safe the area was for children — all aspects that would be threatened if the rezoning came to pass.
Milton Cole, the first to speak, said he built his house in 2015 and has enjoyed the nature, including deer, that surrounds his home. He said that if the rezoning were approved, it would put businesses right on his fence line.
“How many gas stations and restaurants do we need in Harker Heights?” he asked. “How many strip malls, where they can’t even rent all the spaces out? Let’s keep it residential.”
Michell House, who lives on Vineyard Trail, came to the podium with her husband, Prince, to talk about how perfect their home was for their pets and their grandchildren. Both the Houses are retired military.
She also noted that when they bought their home, it cost $286,000 and now it is valued at over $400,000.
“What’s going to happen to that home value if businesses move in right nextdoor?” she asked.
She closed her remarks by saying, “Don’t steal my peace.”
After the vote to approve the rezoning, House’s husband started yelling that the council was “wrong,” as his wife tried to lead him out of council chambers. He continued yelling, saying, “This is how you treat your constituents?”
Mayor Spencer H. Smith repeatedly told the agitated man to “stand down.”
Before the vote, Jack Hemingway, a representative of the property’s owner, noted that the land still had to be platted for development — a process that would have to go through the P&Z commission and the council.
Also during the public hearing portion, former P&Z commission chairman Larry Robison offered a positive view of the rezoning request. He noted that since he bought his home in Harker Heights, it has been surrounded by 55 homes, and that he likes most of his neighbors.
Robison also asserted that commercial development is just a part of progress. “A city needs businesses to survive,” he said.
“Nobody wanted the apartments (on Stillhouse Lake Road), but they’re great and they’re always full,” Robison said. “Nobody wanted the Walmart Neighborhood Market, but now it’s seen as a good thing,” he said.
“It’s always ‘Not in My Back Yard.’”
