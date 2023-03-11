HARKER HEIGHTS — Harker Heights City Council members rolled quickly through a brief agenda during a special meeting Tuesday, handling two zoning items, a settlement agreement with the city’s cable television provider and moving toward participation in a statewide opioid settlement.
Just after convening the meeting, Mayor Spencer Smith recessed the meeting into executive session so the council could consult with the city attorney regarding pending litigation.
Harker Heights had joined other Texas cities in a dispute with Spectrum Gulf Coast, LLC, over franchise fees and Public, Educational and Governmental (PEG) fees.
After an 18-minute executive session, the council returned to open session, and members voted 5-0 to authorize City Manager David Mitchell to execute the settlement agreement and mutual release.
In another item involving a settlement, the council unanimously voted to authorize Mitchell to sign on behalf of the city to participate in the statewide opioid settlements with Allergan, CVS, Walmart and Walgreens.
According to the Texas Attorney General’s Office, the proposed Settlements require Allergan to pay $135 million, CVS to pay $304 million, Walgreens to pay $340 million, and Walmart to pay $170 million (the “settlement amount”) to Texas and its political subdivisions
Mitchell told the council the total settlement amount for Harker Heights would be about $107,126. The money would be earmarked for programs that address opioid abuse in the community.
The deadline to sign up for the settlement disbursement is April 18.
In other action Tuesday, the council gave unanimous approval for a preliminary plat along Knight’s Way, just west of Verna Lee Boulevard.
The property owners are looking to split the 2.5-acre property into two lots. It is currently zoned B-3.
The city is requiring extension of an 8-inch water line to service the property. The developer has agreed to coordinate with the city to upsize the waterline to 12 inches, in accordance with the city’s water master plan for the area.
The council also approved a final plat, with conditions, for a 13.7-acre tract of land located just south of Nolan Middle School and just west of Warrior’s Path.
The condition imposed is the providing of a maintenance bond for water and sewer public utilities.
The property, which is zoned R-2 (duplex) has been divided into 47 lots, with a broad street thorugh the middle of the development, connecting with Warrior’s Path on one end and Pueblo Trace on the other.
Finally Tuesday, council members approved election judges for the May 6 municipal election and possible June 10 runoff.
At the request of city secretary Julie Helsham, council members approved Steve Moody to serve as election judge and Michael Stegmeyer as alternate judge. The council also approved Rinska Flores as Ballot Board judge and Lisa Riddick as alternate Ballot Board judge.
