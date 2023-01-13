LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Harker Heights residents will again have the opportunity to weigh in at the polls on the issue of decriminalizing misdemeanor amounts of marijuana at the ballot box.

After 64% of voters on Nov. 8 passed Proposition A, an ordinance preventing police from arresting or citing people in possession of less than 4 ounces of marijuana, in most circumstances, the Harker Heights City Council repealed the ordinance in a 4-1 vote on Nov. 22, citing the ordinance’s conflicts with state law.

