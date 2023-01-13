Harker Heights residents will again have the opportunity to weigh in at the polls on the issue of decriminalizing misdemeanor amounts of marijuana at the ballot box.
After 64% of voters on Nov. 8 passed Proposition A, an ordinance preventing police from arresting or citing people in possession of less than 4 ounces of marijuana, in most circumstances, the Harker Heights City Council repealed the ordinance in a 4-1 vote on Nov. 22, citing the ordinance’s conflicts with state law.
However, the original petition’s organizers filed a referendum petition on Dec. 12, calling for the council to rescind its action of Nov. 22 and reinstating the voter-passed ordinance.
On Tuesday, the council in a 4-1 vote rejected the referendum petition’s request to repeal its ordinance repealing Proposition A.
Council member Lynda Nash was the lone dissenting vote Tuesday. She cast the dissenting vote in the council’s Nov. 22 action as well.
As a result of Tuesday’s council rejection of the referendum petition’s requested action, the city charter stipulates the issue must move forward to the May municipal election, where voters will be asked whether to repeal the city’s ordinance, which would effectively reinstate the ordinance approved by voters on Nov. 8.
Prior to the council’s vote Tuesday, City Secretary Julie Helsham certified that the referendum petition, submitted Dec. 12, had the required number of valid signatures. At least 348 signatures of qualified voters were needed to meet the requirement.
Proposition A prohibits police officers from issuing citations or making arrests for Class A or Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana offenses, except in the limited circumstances.” In lieu of such arrests, officers also may not arrest people for possession of drug paraphernalia or drug residue.
A similar ordinance was passed by Killeen voters in November, though the Killeen City Council has since amended it.
Bell County commissioners subsequently voted to authorize a lawsuit against the city over its ordinance, at the urging of District Attorney Henry Garza and County Attorney Jim Nichols.
Bell County Precinct 2 Commissioner Bobby Whitson, who represents Harker Heights, has said that a court ruling may be the only way to settle the issue of the ordinance’s legality.
Ground Game Texas, a grassroots progressive organization based in Austin, has successfully initiated petition drives to pass Proposition A in six Texas cities — an out-of-town influence that has angered some Prop A opponents.
During the Citizens Comments portion of Tuesday’s council meeting, three Harker Heights residents went to the podium to thank the council for its stance against Prop A, with one calling out Ground Game Texas for its outside interference.
When it came time to vote, Mayor Spencer Smith polled the council members on whether they wanted to repeal the council’s Nov. 22 ordinance, as the petition sought.
Councilman Michael Blomquist read a lengthy, impassioned statement prior to casting his “no” vote. (See Blomquist’s entire statement online at kdhnews.com).
In it, Blomquist acknowleded that 64% of the voters had approved the ordinance but contended they had been misinformed by the initiative’s organizers.
“Ground Game Texas and other external operatives misled voters that their votes on a local municipal ordinance can set aside state law,” Blomquist said. “This resulted in voters voting in an effort that was entirely null per state law.”
Blomquist cited the Texas Local Government Code in emphasizing that “a city ordinance cannot override state law.”
Blomquist also stated, “Now, Ground Game Texas has worked to submit a petition of citizens attempting to repeal the repeal of Council on November 22, 2022. In the interim, it appears that Bell County will ask the courts to decide if Prop A is inconsistent with State law a position that is held by the City, Bell County District Attorney and Bell County Attorney. I am confident the Court will rule that it is inconsistent and therefore null. The attempt by Ground Game Texas to repeal the Council’s actions on November 22, 2022, would again result in a null ordinance.
Blomquist recounted the oath of service he took when joining the military at the start of his Army career. He noted that council members, the mayor and police officers all take sworn oaths to uphold the state Constitution and all state laws.
“The vote on November 22, 2022, was our action to follow our oath while ensuring that the Harker Heights police officers were able to do the same,” he said.
Nash also offered a statement prior to her vote.
She cited her military career as well, noting that she took her oath of service just as seriously.
While backing the petition’s request for the repeal of the city’s ordinance, Nash did say she disagreed with the clause that calls for possibly disciplining police officers who don’t follow the ordinance.
The council will vote on formally placing the referendum on the May 6 municipal ballot at a future meeting.
On Wednesday, newly sworn-in Bell County Commioner Louie Minor of Killeen, told the Herald that a recall of Harker Heights council members could be the next initiative by Proposition A proponents, in response to the council’s repeated rejection of the ordinance.
City Manager David Mitchell told the Herald in an email Wednesday, “The City will not respond to the potential threat of action by others. The Council voted “no” to repeal the repeal at the Council meeting on 1/10/23. It is the City’s position that Prop A is inconsistent with State Law, a position that the City has held publicly even before the November election.
“It is important to note that the City has no authority to stop an initiative petition from going to election even if the result is a null ordinance. Prop A and the Referendum Petition both seek a local action for something that is solely within the authority of the State.
“The City fully recognizes that 64% of voters in the November election desired to pass Prop A. However, the City does not have the authority to pass regulations inconsistent with State law. Prop A remains repealed and the City continues to follow all State laws.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.