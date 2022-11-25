Heights council

Harker Heights City Attorney Charlie Olson presents his legal opinion to council Tuesday night on why he was advising council members to repeal the city’s new marijuana decriminalization ordinance passed by voters Nov. 8.

 By Clay Thorp Herald Correspondent

The Harker Heights City Council on Tuesday voted 4-1 to repeal the city’s marijuana decriminalization ordinance — a measure approved by 64% of voters in the city’s Nov. 8 election, but is in conflict with state law.

Mayor Pro Tem Jennifer McCann, Councilmen Michael Blomquist, Tony Canterino and Sam Halabi voted for repeal. Councilwoman Lynda Nash was the only dissenting vote to keep the ordinance.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.