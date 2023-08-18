HARKER HEIGHTS — The Harker Heights City Council on Tuesday unanimously voted to set the preliminary property tax rate at 52.50 cents per $100 valuation for Fiscal Year 2024 — a 5.5-cent decrease from the current rate.
The city will have a public hearing on the tax rate on Sept. 12.
The move to set the rate at 52.50 cents came a week after the city was poised to set a rate of 51.40 cents but postponed the agenda item because the city had just received the final figures from the Bell County Tax Appraisal District earlier that day and hadn’t had time to analyze the numbers, according to City Manager David Mitchell.
Several residents went before the council Tuesday to appeal to the members to stick to the council’s original plan to set a 51.40 preliminary rate — acknowledging the city’s unfundated mandates but also urging council members to avoid the temptation to raise the preliminary rate.
Under the new BellCAD figures, the no-new revenue rate would be 51.34 cents. That is the rate that would raise the same amount of tax revenue as what is currently being charged.
The voter approval rate would be 53.64 cents, which reflects a 3.5% revenue increase over the current tax year, the maximum allowed by law without voter approval.
The voter-approved rate-adjusted would be 56.99 cents and reflects the 3.5% increase in revenue, plus a Tax Increment Rate, which is a three-year rolling sum of the difference between the city’s adopted rate and the voter-approved rate.
The rate of 52.50 adopted Tuesday by the council falls almost exactly between the no-new-revenue rate and the voter-approval rate and would raise about $320,000 more than the 51.40 rate and $687,000 more than the no-new-revenue rate of 51.34.
According to figures provided by Finance Director Ayesha Lealiiee, for an average homestead of $287,192, the proposed rate would result in a 1.5% tax increase, or about $21.82 annually.
Before the vote, Councilman Tony Canterino said he had someone run the numbers on his homestead taxes, and under the proposed rate, his taxes would decrease by $574 next year.
He asserted that the majority of people with a homestead would pay less in taxes under the new rate.
Overall, the proposed rate will This budget will raise more total property taxes than last year’s budget by
$649,207 or 4.6%, and of that amount $332,274 is tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll this year.
General Fund revenue based on the proposed rate is $11,653,700.
Debt Service Fund revenue is put at $3,117,400.
Total property tax revenue is projected at $14,771,100.
After the vote to approve the preliminary rate, Mayor Michael Blomquist noted that the rate was the lowest of any like city in Bell County, with the closest being Belton at 54 cents per $100.
Killeen, Temple and Copperas Cove all have property tax rates of 61 cents or higher.
Blomquist held also up a chart showing how the city had reduced its tax rate for three consecutive years.
Now that the preliminary rate has been set, it can be reduced before its final adoption, but by law it cannot be increased.
In her budget presentation last week, Finance Director Ayesha Lealiiee noted four major challenges that are threatening to draw down the city’s reserve funds.
One was the city’s purchase of 2 million gallons per day of additional treatment capacity from the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, which supplies the city’s drinking water. The cost is about $15 million, spread out over five years.
A second major expense is the city’s contribution of $4.04 million toward the purchase of emergency generators for the Belton Lake water pump stations, as mandated by an Emergency Preparedness Plan mandated by Senate Bill 3, passed in 2021. The money would be spread out over three years.
The state also mandates that the city comply with lead and copper rule revisions, which requires a city service line inventory and lead service line replacement plan, at an estimated cost of $4.45 million over the next four fiscal years.
Another challenge is the state’s mandatory 100% disabled veterans tax exemption, for which the city receives no state reimbursement. The city projects a loss of $3.574 million to the exemption in 2024.
Before the vote to set the preliminary rate, Mayor Pro Tem Lynda Nash took exception to some comments from resident Howard Arey earlier in the meeting, when he singled out which council members did not pay property taxes because of the disabled veterans exemption.
“I am disgusted by comments about the disabled veterans exemption,” Nash said. “I shouldn’t have to feel ashamed to be a veteran,” noting that she had served in the military for more than 20 years.
She continued, “The state granted this unfunded mandate, not the council ... not the disabled veteran.
“Whatever you’re upset about, it shouldn’t be directed at us.”
Arey, himself an Army veteran, has suggested previously that those on the council receiving the tax exemption should recuse themselves when voting on taxing issues.
Nash brought up that line of reasoning, responding that the disabled veterans on the council were qualified to serve and duly elected,
“I’m tired of being made to feel like a second-class citizen,” she said. “I’m disgusted by the disabled veterans shaming.”
Mayor Blomquist, also a disabled veteran, spoke after Nash, voicing his support for the mayor pro tem’s comments.
