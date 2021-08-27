The Harker Heights City Council on Tuesday, by a unanimous 5-0 vote, set a preliminary tax rate of 65.19 cents per $100 valuation, which was the same rate used by staff for the proposed budget. The no new revenue rate for FY 2022 is 63.05. The current tax rate for FY 2021 is 67.70.
City Manager David Mitchell told the Herald after Tuesday’s meeting that, “The council did not set the official tax rate tonight. The Council set the maximum proposed rate that would be considered in the FY 2022 budget.”
The council also unanimously approved scheduling the official adoption of the tax rate for the Sept. 14 council meeting.
There will also be a budget public hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 7. A notice of adoption of the budget and fee schedule and notice of tax rate increase will be published on Sept. 5 and Sept. 12.
The adoption of the budget and fee schedule, ratification of tax revenue increase, a public hearing on the tax rate and adoption of the tax rate will be held Tuesday, Sept. 14.
Based on the proposed tax rate of 65.19 cents per $100 valuation in Harker Heights, maintenance and operation would be 50.63 cents with debt service at 14.50 cents.
The City Council Budget Retreat, originally set for 10 a.m. today, has been changed to 9 a.m. in the Activities Center at the Stewart C. Meyer Public Library. Attendance by the public is encouraged.
Mitchell said, “The retreat is similar to a council workshop. Citizens will be given a chance to be heard at the beginning of the meeting. Council members will then begin to dig into the budget and start their discussion of this very extensive document.
Mitchell said, “The Council may elect to take resources and move them from one place to another. They are overseers of the budget and that’s certainly their prerogative. It is also within their authority to go lower that the 65.19 cents proposed but they may go higher than that.”
Also Tuesday, the council discussed the establishment of a Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) and Shelter-Neuter-Return (SNR) program through the Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center.
Staff has drafted an ordinance based off the information gathered from the National Animal Control Association, Alley Cat Allies, Maddie’s Fund and Feral Cat Coalition.
Staff investigated surrounding cities ordinances and policies for feral cats. Most didn’t have any ordinances except larger cities in Central Texas, such as Waco and Austin, who have been using TNR/SNR programs for years.
“The ordinance, in summary, establishes definitions for the following in Chapter 90.01, according to Gary Bates, director of information technology, and spokesman for the Pet Adoption Center: *Community cat, *Community cat caregiver, *Ear tip, *Shelter-Neuter-Return and *Trap-Neuter-Return.
The council approved adding section 90.34 that includes, permitted acts; amending section 90.36 and 90.60 to authorize a community cat program and providing regulations for TNR/SNR programs for community cats.
Also Tuesday, Public Works Director Mark Hyde announced that the 2021 Street Improvement Projects have been awarded to Lonestar Grading and Materials, LLC at a cost of $2,732,271.06.
Those projects include: Chaucer Lane, Crowfoot Drive, Miller’s Crossing, Pioneer Trail, and Wildwood Drive, needing subgrade cement stabilization and asphalt paving.
Indian Trail Drainage Improvements include construction of an 8-inch groundwater drainage pipe. Nola Ruth Boulevard/Old Nolanville Road includes pedestrian sidewalk improvements at the intersection of Nola Ruth and Old Nolanville Road, and Wildewood Drive needs drainage improvements and pedestrian sidewalk improvements.
The 2021 Street Improvements are budgeted in the FY 2020-21 capital improvement fund.
Hyde said, “The needed repairs at Memory Lane/Shelby Lane and Drawbridge Drive/Comanche Gap Road appeared first on the point repairs list, but after further study by engineers and Hyde, the decision was made to move these over to complete reconstruction because of the number and location of point repairs.
By going to the full reconstruction of Memory and Shelby lanes, the city will save $13,647. Full reconstruction at Drawbridge and Comanche Gap Road will cost $43,198 less than point repairs.
