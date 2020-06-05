The Harker Heights City Council took Tuesday’s workshop meeting on the road to the Belton Lake Water Treatment Plant.
Representing the council on the tour was Mayor Spencer Smith and Mayor Pro Tem Michael Blomquist along with Council Members Jennifer McCann, John Reider and Jody Nicholas.
City Staff on site were Director of Public Works Mark Hyde, City Manager David Mitchell, City Secretary Julie Helsham, Chief of Police Phil Gadd and Public Relations Director Jerry Bark.
In a telephone interview Tuesday prior to the field trip, Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 General Manager Ricky Garrett told the Herald that the water plant is a combination of four water plants literally built over decades of time.
The plant covers 34 acres,” Garrett told the Herald during the tour of the facility, and added, “We have a treatment capacity of 90 million gallons per day here.”
The treatment plant has eight wholesale customers from east to west, including: the City of Belton, 439 Water Supply Corporation, WCID #3 serving the Nolanville area, Harker Heights, Killeen, Fort Hood and Copperas Cove.
The plant provides drinking water to a combined population of 270,000 residents.
A statement on the treatment plant’s website states that the plant is effective at eradicating the coronavirus from drinking water as confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Belton facility employs free chlorine and ultraviolet disinfection practices as the final steps of treatment eradicating viruses from return flows. Now that there are confirmed cases in Bell County, the plant is at Level 2 of its action plan.
According to Garrett, the original plant was built by the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers and came on line in 1965.
Garrett told the visitors from Harker Heights that we’re fortunate to have Belton Lake.
“The watershed is mostly rural and the water quality is very good and the quantity is also good,” Garrett said.
The drought of 2011 presented its challenges in maximizing the operation of the plant.
“All in all, we’ve done well and expect to continue to do well especially now that we’re diversifying and treating some water from Stillhouse Lake. The Stillhouse Water Treatment Plant is a couple of months away from coming on line,” according to Garrett.
The Stillhouse plant will treat about 17 million gallons each day. It is, however, being designed to expand up to 34 million.
Director of Public Works Mark Hyde said, “The Stillhouse plant was designed to serve the growing area to the south and west around Harker Heights and Killeen.”
When asked by the Herald if the water coming out of the Belton Water Treatment Plant is drinkable, Garrett said, “Absolutely and that’s because we use conventional treatment methods.
“That means we have a combination of processes that includes physical to remove all the particulate matter and chemical that eliminates other impurities coming out of the lake.”
It is described as a simple process and can be used without the concern of not meeting quality standards.
Garrett said, “To me, the pivotal aspect of the Lake Belton Water Plant is that it’s the reason for the creation of WCID # 1 because Fort Hood built the water plant and was fully intent on being the water supplier for this part of Bell County. They had already spent $3.5 million building the first plant; then the Pentagon ruled that they could not be a public water supplier.”
Community leaders such as Roy J. Smith and other pioneers in this area committed to make it work and did all the necessary homework to get a water district created to fill that role, Garrett said.
Garrett has served as general manager of the Belton plant for the past six years. He retired as the utility director for the city of Waco after 28 years.
