The Harker Heights City Council took its workshop meeting on the road Tuesday afternoon and visited the 20-acre site of the future Comanche Gap Park, which will be located near the corner of FM 2410 and Comanche Gap Road in Heights and then to the Bell County Museum in Belton.
In an interview with the Herald Wednesday, Director of Parks and Recreation Jeff Achee, and Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark explained the historical significance of the future park, a drawing of the new design and the buildings still remaining on the land as seen by council members on the tour.
Bark said that in May 2012 the City purchased the property for $350,000 and began the concept design in December of that year.
Before the sale to the City, Bill Alford and his family purchased the property in hopes of promoting tourism to the area. What is left of the property now was at one time open to the public for a museum, zoo, trading post and outdoor entertainment. The jail became a tiger display building.
“When we walked on the property after we purchased the land, we were pleasantly surprised to see an historical marker at the site which after two years was stolen. We purchased a replacement and it is in safe keeping until we begin construction.”
The inscription on that marker, which was recorded with the Texas Historical Landmark Commission in 1967 states, “The break in the mountain chain from the Lampasas River to Nolan Creek is actually designated as one of the oldest Indian trails in the Southwest. On March 14-16, 1859, Comanche Indians killed four settlers, including John and Jane Riggs. At that time, they captured the Riggs’ two daughters, Rhonda and Margaret. The daughters were eventually abandoned at the Gap as the Indians fled an approaching posse. The public feeling after the raid led to the campaign against the Comanche Indians led by Earl Van Dorn, commander of the U.S. Cavalry, who later became the commander of the Army in the West.”
In a story published in the Herald on Aug. 12, 2012, there is a photo of retired City Manager Steve Carpenter as he posed in front of the Comanche Gap Jail.
At least three council members were extremely excited about the jail during Tuesday’s tour.
Lynda Nash-Place 4, Jennifer McCann-Mayor Pro-Tem, and Jackeline Soriano Fountain, Place 3, could not resist having their photo taken behind bars. The trio confirmed that this was their first time to spend any time in a jail.
“It only took a few seconds and they can add it to their personal memorabilia collection,” Bark said.
Bark reported that this was one of the many rojects that Carpenter was very excited about.
“He wanted to make sure that we got this thing right because it was actually his dream when we first began pursuing the property,” Bark said.
Achee answered the question of what will stay and what will be removed from the property by saying, “A lot what the council saw Tuesday will go with the exception of some bird cages and the pavilion; however, we will rebuild it in addition to the bridge, and restore the area near the pavilion that is used by the Medicine Men.”
The Medicine Men are a local group of citizens who recognize others for good works or “good medicine” they have brought to the community. The event will take place the first Saturday in May, according to Bobby Whitson, a longtime Killeen area resident and Bell County commissioner, who spoke to the council during the tour.
Achee said, “The overall plan will include parking for 50 vehicles, a raised performance stage, several playgrounds, picnic station and fishing dock.
“In addition to numerous amenities, my favorite part will be the Interpretive Center. This will be the facility that highlights our partnership with the Bell County Museum and provides families that have been here a long time a place to tell their story. It makes the park a unique place that schools can use as an educational venue.”
Concerning the park, Councilwoman Fountain said, “It’s such a beautiful and natural place to build a museum and other features that will showcase our history. It will be a special place that people will want to visit in western Bell County. It will become a destination that will draw people to Harker Heights.”
Those attending the mobile workshop at Comanche Gap Park were Council Members Jennifer McCann, mayor pro-tem, Michael Blomquist, Place 2, Lynda Nash, Place 4 and Sam Halabi, Place 5,
In addition several members of the city staff attended: Jerry Bark, Jeff Achee, Lisa Youngblood, Casey Brazzil, Ursula Paddie, Adam Trujillo, David Mitchell and Julie Helsham.
