The city of Harker Heights is finally on the brink of a new and modern technique of trash collection by Waste Management, Inc., the city’s solid waste collection service for the past 43 years.
In a press release issued Wednesday,, Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark, reported that due to last week’s severe weather event, the official start of the new trash service will now be Monday, March 8, about a week later than the original target date.
While Waste Management has completed catching up on the collection of trash that was put on hold due to the series of winter storms that moved through Central Texas, the 96-gallon poly-carts began being distributed on Monday.
The carts have continued to arrive at the staging area at the Public Works Yard in lots of 500 aboard 18-wheeler trucks.
As of Wednesday, there were 5,145 poly-carts in the Public Words lot.
The number of carts deployed midweek to residences totaled 1,641 and that will continue for the next seven days.
Bark said, “An information summary will be attached to the new 96-gallon trash cart upon delivery. Residents can begin using their carts on their assigned collection day during the week of March 8 and not before that time.”
Citizens are encouraged to visit the city’s new trash information through the
City’s website www.harkerheights.gov or the Facebook site.
Residents can request additional carts through the City of Harker Heights for an additional $5 a month per cart. Contact the city at 254-953-5649 to order additional carts.
The guidelines to ensure cart collection are: (1) Place your cart(s) at the point of collection as early as 6 p.m. the day before collection or no later that 6 a.m. the day of collection, (2) All trash must be inside the cart(s). Waste Management will not collect trash outside the cart, (3) Do not overfill the cart(s). Lids must close securely. (4) Place the cart(s) five feet from obstructions, such as vehicles or mailboxes and within one foot from the curb or fence. Place it with the handles facing your home. If you have more than one cart, space them two to three feet apart, (5) Do not obstruct the collection of cart(s) by parking vehicles in the vicinity and (6) Cart(s) should be removed from the point of collection no later than noon on the day after being collected.
