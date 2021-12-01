The Harker Heights E-center was the host of a thanksgiving meal which fed over 400 on Sunday afternoon.
According to Carolyn Brown, who has helped organize the event for the past three years, said that the volunteer-driven event was an opportunity for local businesses to give back to the community and to provide meals for those that might otherwise not have access.
“This is an opportunity for us to come together,” she said.
This year, the organizers served 425 meals, a bit shy of last year’s 500. The event was sponsored by 10 businesses and over 30 individuals, volunteer Phyllis Jones said. Planning and outreach for the meal begins in July, when Jones and other volunteers reach out to local businesses and organizations for help funding the event.
Local resident Christa Hewett explained that the event made it possible for her to have a Thanksgiving meal when she would otherwise be unable to do so because of an upcoming surgery.
The meal was also an opportunity to serve Killeen’s transient community.
“We’re military, so it’s an opportunity to share our time with people while we’re still here, before we move off to the next place,” Chris Gresham said.
At the event, attendees were served a meal of Turkey, green beans, stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes and more. Desert and drinks were also provided.
Helping to host the event, and manning a food pantry available for guests as they left, were youth volunteers Geanna Torres, 14, Amaya Torres, 13, and Glorimar Rivera, 12, found themselves staffing the event after being conscripted by their mother. However, each of the volunteers took pride in her work.
“It makes people happy,” Torres said.
“It’s making a difference,” Rivera said.
Also present was Bell County Voter Registration officers, who said the event was an opportunity to educate and reach out to members of the community as to the nature and necessity of voting.
“We’re also trying to educate the younger population about getting involved,” Tuwana Jones said.
Papparazzi, a business that made its mark selling $5 jewelry, was also present as a vendor.
