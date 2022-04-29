Early voting is underway for the May 7 municipal and school board elections, and through three days of balloting, 241 votes have been cast at the Harker Heights Recreation Center, the city’s polling site.
Early voting continues today, Monday and Tuesday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.
No city races are up for grabs in Harker Heights and Nolanville, but residents can still cast ballots in two contested races for the Killeen ISD board of trustees.
Jennifer McCann and Tony Canterino were effectively declared elected to the Harker Heights City Council to Place 1 and Place 3, respectively.
The City Council voted to cancel the city’s May 7 municipal election because both candidates were unopposed for election.
McCann and Canterino will take office on May 10, in accordance with the election code.
Voting will still take place in Harker Heights for the Killeen Independent School District board election, which features two contested races.
Incumbent board Vice President Susan Jones is seeking reelection to her Place 2 seat, and is being challenged by David Jones, of Harker Heights.
Lenna Barr and Oliver Mintz, both of Killeen, are vying for the Place 3 seat on the board.
Brenda Adams, of Killeen, and Gerald Dreher, of Harker Heights are both seeking the Place 1 seat.
Registered voters who live in Bell County may vote at any county early voting site.
