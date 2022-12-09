Employees from all Harker Heights City Departments shortened their workday Tuesday to participate in the annual Employee Recognition Ceremony held in the activities center at the Stewart C. Meyer Public Library.
City offices closed at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday for the employee recognition.
Employees from administration, courts, pet adoption, finance, police department, planning and development, fire department, library, public works, and parks and recreation received years of service pins in addition to recognition by their department heads through the sharing of promotions, new hires, certifications, the earning of licenses and accomplishments in their particular fields.
One of those was former HHPD Patrol Officer Clyde Hicks, who has been transferred to the position of Building Security Officer in the Human Resources Division.
Mayor Spencer Smith, Mayor Pro Tem Jennifer McCann and City Council members Michael Blomquist, Tony Canterino, and Sam Halabi greeted the honorees with handshakes and personal congratulations and the presentation of the service pins.
Council Member Lynda Nash was unable to attend the ceremony.
The remainder of the standing-room-only crowd filled the activities center for food and fellowship.
Two staff members were awarded the prestigious Employees of the Quarter acknowledgments selected by committees of their peers and fellow city staff.
The first award went to Paul Carey, the evidence technician/custodian at the HHPD. The second award was presented to Lorissa Byse, system support coordinator for the information technology (IT) department.
Carey and Byse received congratulations from the Council and a certificate.
City Manager David Mitchell said, “These two will also receive a paid day off, $50 each and their names added to the employees of the quarter plaque on display in the lobby of City Hall.”
Comments from the nominating committee about Carey focused on the fact that he is an employee that is not as visible as others. As a matter of fact, some of the committee members had never heard of Carey, let alone seen him. He is relentless in his determination to handle and process evidence in a responsible and reliable manner to bring criminal cases to justice, according to the nomination.
According to the committee for the second award, Lorissa Byse connects all the departments in a background fashion.
She works her regular job but also answers questions and assists with projects like the calendars for other City Staff and shares her knowledge with everyone that seeks her out.
Overall, five-year pins went to 10 employees, 34 HHPD personnel received promotions, 10-year pins went to five staff members, new hires totaled 26, and six employees were granted new licenses with new certifications going to two staff members.
Sabrina Jackson in the parks and recreation department received a 15-year service pin.
The most significant number of years as a Harker Heights city employee was 20 years, and that was awarded to HHPD Officer Roxanne Harrill.
Departmental accomplishments included: The HIRE Vets Medallion presented to Human Resources for recognizing employers for their investments in recruiting, employing and retaining veterans from the Armed Services.
The Courts received the Municipal Traffic Safety Award for the second year in a row and a total of 12 times since 2010 from the Texas Municipal Courts Education Center (TMCEC).
The library had received a Community Advancement Packages (CAPS) program grant from the Texas State Library and Archives Commission for the library’s “Heights Heals” program.
Library Director Lisa Youngblood said, “The library will purchase items to make space in the library more comfortable for patrons who suffer from trauma and anxiety.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.