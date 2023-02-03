With Thursday’s forecast calling for above-freezing temperatures, Harker Heights seemed to have come through this week’s winter weather event relatively unscathed.
However, as the ice from three days of sleet, snow and freezing rain began to melt Thursday morning, Oncor reported that 4,000 customers in the Harker Heights and southeast Killeen area remained without power following heavy rain overnight.
Around 3:45 a.m. Thursday, a thunderstorm rolled through the area, an unusual occurrence, given that surface temperatures were around the freezing mark at the time. Steady rains drenched already-saturated tree limbs, causing sagging and broken limbs in neighborhoods across the area — as well as contributing to downed power lines.
Across the county, Temple reported nearly 10,000 customers without power Thursday morning after rains coated trees and power lines in that city. Oncor reported doubling its workforce Thursday to handle the demands for repairs in the area.
The ice may have contributed to problems with trees and electrical lines, but icy streets were not a major problem throughout Harker Heights during the day Wednesday and into the early evening hours.
While many Killeen streets were covered in ice Wednesday morning, most of Harker Heights escaped the brunt of the street icing. Even so, the city had prepared for the possibility of heavy icing, as crews coated the FM 2410 bridge over Interstate 14 with a thick covering of sand prior to the winter storm.
Harker Heights police reported responding to 15 traffic accidents and two disabled vehicles between 5 p.m. Monday and 2 p.m. Thursday, according to Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark.
Unlike Thursday morning, power outages were relatively scattered as well across the city on Wednesday. As of Wednesday morning, Oncor reported about 260 customers without power in the Harker Heights-Nolanville area, compared to more than 4,000 reported in Temple.
Most area government offices, school districts and colleges opted to play it safe amid the dire forecasts of the past few days. Harker Heights closed its city offices Tuesday and Wednesday, reopening at 10 a.m. Thursday. Fort Hood also announced a delayed opening for Thursday.
Killeen Independent School District remained closed for a third straight day Thursday, as more sleet and freezing rain had been forecast before dawn Thursday. Central Texas College and Texas A&M-Central Texas remained closed Thursday as well.
Most city offices and schools are expected to reopen Friday, as temperatures warm back into the low 50s after an overnight low below freezing once again.
The extended forecast calls for clearing skies and warmer temperatures through the weekend.
