Harker Heights City Manager David Mitchell presented a report at Tuesday’s City Council meeting about the 120-year winter event in Texas and how it affected the residents in the city.
Bell County and Harker Heights experienced 205 consecutive hours of below-freezing temperatures. The storm was massive and every county in Texas was severely impacted, Mitchell said.
The storm moved across Central Texas in three waves dating back to Feb. 11, bringing with it frigid temperatures, ice and snow. Later in the week, ice and sleet was added to the mixture that made for even worse conditions. At times, temperatures hovered in the single digits for several hours.
Mitchell said, “The first impact to our area was deteriorating road conditions. Next, came power outages and then frozen pipes.
“The power outages increased damage to area homes and businesses in terms of broken water pipes. It was then that the city went to our maximum water conservation stage 4 to strongly urge citizens to cut back on water usage.”
City offices were closed from Feb. 15 through the first half of the day on Feb. 19, then reopened the afternoon of that day.
The last day trash service ran was Wednesday, Feb. 10. It resumed Monday, Feb. 22. Monday routes were not completed because of the overwhelming trash load.
“There was lots of catch-up work to do on trash collection,” Mitchell said. “Many businesses exceeded their dumpster capacity because of the delay in collection.”
The city was notified Wednesday by Waste Management that the new collection system using the new 96-gallon carts and the one-arm bandit trucks has been moved to Monday, March 8, seven days later than the original plan. Delivery of the carts has been ongoing since Monday.
Water was a major issue during and after the storm. The city entered into a citywide boil water notice during the evening of Feb. 19. City tanks were already low due to leaks around the city because of the below average freezing temperatures.
Mitchell said, “The Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 (WCID-1) diverted water to the city of Killeen to assist with the fire at the Hilton Garden Inn. When WCID-1 made that switch, our tanks held out for a brief period of time, but we eventually lost pressure and had to issue the boil water notice.”
Due to filter backwashing issues at the water plant, Harker Heights did not see adequate return flows until the morning of Feb. 20.
“During the water shortage, the city limited heavy water users such as Laundromats and car washes. Laundromats were allowed to reopen on Feb. 22 and car washes reopened on Feb. 23,” said Mitchell.
A boil water notice will continue in effect through Saturday. Until that time, residents should continue to boil water for consumption.
In the meantime, the city must disinfect four of its six tanks. That process began Monday. The first water samples were taken the following day.
“Moving forward, we need to do essential work to stabilize the water system and lift the boil water notice,” Mitchell said.
“We will also begin a thorough assessment of city streets, as there is major damage from the effects of icing and thawing. Once we clear up the pressing issues we’re faced with, there will also be an extensive after action review of ways to improve services during outages,” said Mitchell.
Mitchell asked the council to waive any permitting fees that are associated with damage caused by the storms. “We’re trying to limit the costs to our citizens as well as expedite the repairs,“he said.
Staff members braved hazardous road conditions and came into their City Hall offices and helped answer phone calls from citizens. Many others worked from home on behalf of the city.
Mitchell expressed thanks to HHPD, HHFD, Public Works, and the park crews who, in some cases, worked 24 hours straight to serve residents.
The city utilized the Recreation Center as a water filling station until there was no water pressure.
Staff from Parks and Recreation and Public Works handed out a number of pallets of bottled water provided by FEMA and had water buffaloes of potable water available at City Hall provided by Fort Hood.
The Rec Center also was opened as a warming station/shelter for those with power problems. About 15 residents took advantage of the shelter. The center could have housed up to 25.
Mitchell said, “We also owe a huge amount of thanks to Arepitas, Bite the Bagel, Lily’s Cakes, 195 Auto Parts, Fort Hood, VFW and Killeen ISD.”
He added, “Thanks to our citizens, who showed patience and courage during a very difficult time. They also extended their help and resources to the neighbors around them.”
“While I was here taking phone calls, it would have been easy for citizens to be downcast and upset and some were but for the most part they were encouraging us which was amazing. Many were without power and they were telling us to hang in there and we appreciate all you’re doing,” added Mitchell.
Mitchell told the council that the staff would be bringing before them a process to assist some of those who have had water line breaks and have lost a lot of water.
“Those bills are going to be quite high when we get around to doing meter reads,” Mitchell said.
“We’ll be bringing back to you ways that we can help these citizens.”
