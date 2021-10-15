Unfunded mandates handed down by the Environmental Protection Agency and Senate Bill 3 from the Texas Legislature could cost the City of Harker Heights $100,000 to fund studies required to determine the amount of lead and copper in pipes inside older homes before work ever begins.
The EPA mandate is a national effort, so everyone in the United States will have to comply. Senate Bill 3 is a Texas matter only.
The City Council took no action on the items but heard an information report from Public Works Director Mark Hyde concerning an EPA revised lead and copper rule and a State Emergency Preparedness Plan that will amend various sections of the Texas Water Code.
Hyde said, “The catch is that we need two expensive studies conducted before any modifications are made, if needed.”
The purpose of the lead and copper rule is to protect public health by minimizing lead and copper levels in drinking water.
The revisions require cities and water utilities to take significant action to protect customers from the health risks.
Among the key requirements are to develop an inventory of all service line material in the City.
Hyde said, “That one just terrifies me because we have about 11,000 connections in the city that the EPA wants us to identify if the materials are lead or copper. If you say you don’t know then they judge it to be lead pipe.”
The next steps include:
Develop a lead service line replacement plan and a strategy to pay for the work including customers who cannot afford their share of replacement costs
Update the compliance sampling plan and protocol
The action level for copper remains at 1.3 parts per million
The action level for lead has been lowered from 15 parts per billion to 10 parts per billion
The compliance deadline is June 17, 2024
Funding sources are limited.
The City of Harker Heights has been on reduced monitoring, every three years instead of annually, for lead and copper testing because of the historically low levels in the drinking water. “We are a younger city and I’ve not seen and lead pipes even in the northern part of town,” Hyde said.
Freese and Nichols Engineering has provided a proposal for consulting services to assist the city achieve compliance to the Revised Lead and Copper Rule by the June 17 deadline in 2024.
Hyde said, “That seems like a lot of time, but the process is complicated and it’s going to take every moment of that time to reach compliance.”
The city manager is authorized to approve contracts less than $50,000. This study will cost $49,240, as proposed by Freese and Nichols, and will focus on houses that were built prior to 1986.
The city will also be called on to provide assistance with the inventory.
Mayor Spencer Smith asked if there is any contingency for needed intervention that is found.
Hyde, said, “The EPA says the city is responsible for the city service line, which is typically from the main to the meter. The line from the meter to the house is usually the responsibility of the property owner.”
City Manager David Mitchell said, “We might have to create a line item in the budget depending on what we learn from the study. This is just a study of inventory and does not provide for remediation and I think a lot of that intervention will fall on us to provide replacements and the possibility of changing the fee schedule to pay for it.”
Concerning the Emergency Preparedness Plan, the 87th Texas Legislature passed Senate Bill 3, which amended various parts of the Texas Water Code.
Key requirements of the Emergency Preparedness Plan include: (1) By Nov. 1, 2021: Identify the City’s critical water and wastewater facilities and notify electrical providers of the identified critical facilities, (2) By March 1, 2022: Submit the city’s emergency preparedness plan, as well as a timeline for implementation, to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) for approval and by (3) By July 1, 2022: Start implementing the city’s emergency plan.
Freese and Nichols Engineering will start immediately by providing a proposal for consulting services to assist the City achieve compliance to the Senate Bill 3 Emergency Preparedness Plan milestones. The cost will be $49,650.
The city’s plan must demonstrate that each treated water pump station and pressure facility can maintain at least 20 psi during a power outage lasting beyond 24 hours.
Water utilities have multiple options for meeting the requirements of Senate Bill 3, including backup generators, alternate power sources, redundant interconnectivity between pressure zones and increased levels of water storage.
In other business, the council voted, 4-0, to dismiss a false robbery alarm service charge of $75 for Dwight Bonds, 211 Evergreen Drive.
Mayor Pro Tem Jennifer McCann had an excused absence.
By Bob MasseyHerald correspondent
Unfunded mandates handed down by the Environmental Protection Agency and Senate Bill 3 from the Texas Legislature could cost the City of Harker Heights $100,000 to fund studies required to determine the amount of lead and copper in pipes inside older homes before work ever begins.The EPA mandate is a national effort, so everyone in the United States will have to comply. Senate Bill 3 is a Texas matter only. The City Council took no action on the items but heard an information report from Public Works Director Mark Hyde concerning an EPA revised lead and copper rule and a State Emergency Preparedness Plan that will amend various sections of the Texas Water Code. Hyde said, “The catch is that we need two expensive studies conducted before any modifications are made, if needed.”The purpose of the lead and copper rule is to protect public health by minimizing lead and copper levels in drinking water. The revisions require cities and water utilities to take significant action to protect customers from the health risks.Among the key requirements are to develop an inventory of all service line material in the City.Hyde said, “That one just terrifies me because we have about 11,000 connections in the city that the EPA wants us to identify if the materials are lead or copper. If you say you don’t know then they judge it to be lead pipe.”The next steps include: Develop a lead service line replacement plan and a strategy to pay for the work including customers who cannot afford their share of replacement costs Update the compliance sampling plan and protocol The action level for copper remains at 1.3 parts per millionThe action level for lead has been lowered from 15 parts per billion to 10 parts per billionThe compliance deadline is June 17, 2024 Funding sources are limited. The City of Harker Heights has been on reduced monitoring, every three years instead of annually, for lead and copper testing because of the historically low levels in the drinking water. “We are a younger city and I’ve not seen and lead pipes even in the northern part of town,” Hyde said. Freese and Nichols Engineering has provided a proposal for consulting services to assist the city achieve compliance to the Revised Lead and Copper Rule by the June 17 deadline in 2024.Hyde said, “That seems like a lot of time, but the process is complicated and it’s going to take every moment of that time to reach compliance.”The city manager is authorized to approve contracts less than $50,000. This study will cost $49,240, as proposed by Freese and Nichols, and will focus on houses that were built prior to 1986. The city will also be called on to provide assistance with the inventory. Mayor Spencer Smith asked if there is any contingency for needed intervention that is found. Hyde, said, “The EPA says the city is responsible for the city service line, which is typically from the main to the meter. The line from the meter to the house is usually the responsibility of the property owner.”City Manager David Mitchell said, “We might have to create a line item in the budget depending on what we learn from the study. This is just a study of inventory and does not provide for remediation and I think a lot of that intervention will fall on us to provide replacements and the possibility of changing the fee schedule to pay for it.”Concerning the Emergency Preparedness Plan, the 87th Texas Legislature passed Senate Bill 3, which amended various parts of the Texas Water Code. Key requirements of the Emergency Preparedness Plan include: (1) By Nov. 1, 2021: Identify the City’s critical water and wastewater facilities and notify electrical providers of the identified critical facilities, (2) By March 1, 2022: Submit the city’s emergency preparedness plan, as well as a timeline for implementation, to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) for approval and by (3) By July 1, 2022: Start implementing the city’s emergency plan. Freese and Nichols Engineering will start immediately by providing a proposal for consulting services to assist the City achieve compliance to the Senate Bill 3 Emergency Preparedness Plan milestones. The cost will be $49,650. The city’s plan must demonstrate that each treated water pump station and pressure facility can maintain at least 20 psi during a power outage lasting beyond 24 hours. Water utilities have multiple options for meeting the requirements of Senate Bill 3, including backup generators, alternate power sources, redundant interconnectivity between pressure zones and increased levels of water storage.In other business, the council voted, 4-0, to dismiss a false robbery alarm service charge of $75 for Dwight Bonds, 211 Evergreen Drive.Mayor Pro Tem Jennifer McCann had an excused absence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.