Seventeen Harker Heights Farmer’s Market vendors made their move May 8 to their new home at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing.
Previously, the market had been held in front of Seton Medical Center on Central Texas Expressway
As of July 3, the number of vendors signed up for the farmer’s market had jumped to 40.
Twenty-four had signed up for the July 3 market, but only about half that many showed up at the market due to competition from the Belton Fourth of July Parade.
A sample of those who signed up and had never been to the market before included Smile Doctors, Mesquite Homestead, Plant Grow Bloom Local Flowers, Slice of Heaven Farms, Chef Flaco’s Salsa, Three Bandits Dogs Barkery, Gray Sugar Co. and Baqlawal Occasional Cupcakes, and McCrafts Rustic Wood Creations.
Sara Gibbs, director of the farmer’s market, through an email sent to the Herald last week, said, “The market has had over 400 visitors in the first two months and it’s growing. Our busiest day was at the June 26 market when our theme was the Dog Days of Summer.”
Representatives from the Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center were at the market handing out dog treats.
“We’re fortunate to have the farmer’s market at City Hall because we’re near other city departments and staff members. Being on city grounds also makes it easier to store items for the market.”
Since the opening in May, the most popular items on sale have been both vegetables and fresh flowers grown by local farmers. Many new vendors who have joined the market have showcased produce, plants, baked goods, jewelry, paintings and macrame items.
“This is our first day ever at the market at City Hall,” said vendors Bernadette Lopez and Beau Mosley, the owners of Mesquite Homestead. The crowd is not as large as we expected but we’re not complaining. We sold out of our watermelon fifteen minutes after the market opened.”
Mesquite Homestead also tried their best to follow the Independence Day theme by introducing the InDUCKpendence Day Sale Duck Omelet Kit.
Lopez said, “We love omelets and for $10, the kit includes a half-dozen duck eggs, micro greens, onion and one pint of cherry tomatoes. We use duck eggs, not real ducks, in these omelets.”
Occasional Cupcakes, owned by Tabetha Johnson and assisted by Liah Simpson, sold pecan pie in a jar to Brett and Fairlight Heckman.
Simpson had earlier sampled Occasional Cupcakes at a baby shower for her 3-month old, and then went to work for Johnson.
Vendors Sylvia Hardin-Brown and her husband, Bill, the owners of Plant, Grow Bloom Local Flowers, emphasized the July 4 holiday season with the creation of a combined display of a U.S. flag and flowers.
Four staff members of Smile Doctors, brought out the red, white and blue at their tent.
During Saturday’s event, two men quietly made their way down Miller’s Crossing on the south side of the market. Without fanfare, one carried a U.S. flag while the other toted a patriotic banner.
Gibbs, said, “The Heights Farmer’s Market is every Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon at City Hall at 305 Miller’s Crossing.
Applications to be a vendor are still being accepted throughout the season until Oct. 15. The final market is scheduled for Oct. 30.
For more information, contact Gibbs at sgibbs@harkerheights.gov.
