The spirit of the Harker Heights Farmers Market lived on as usual, Saturday, outside City Hall.
Despite the unbearably hot temperatures, vendors were welcoming customers to their tents and the crowd was upbeat as they made their way through several choices of items to purchase.
Of course, it didn’t hurt that one of the vendors was selling lemonade.
Harker Heights Mayor Michael Blomquist told the Herald at the market, “I know it’s been discouraging for some citizens when they come to the market for fresh vegetables, but we took a hit on that during COVID and now the heat and lack of rain has taken another toll on growers. These vendors are resilient folks and customers continue to respond every week.”
Due to the heat, the operating hours of the Farmers Market have been cut back by an hour each week. The market opens at 9 a.m. and closes at noon, according to officials at City Hall.
Shoppers had to look closely for anything green on Saturday morning.
The closest thing to any produce was from Slice of Heaven Farms in Harker Heights. Owner LeeAnn Boore was able to display a collection of butternut squash, eggplant, cucumbers and okra plus an assortment of her homemade jellies.
Boore told the Herald that her secret to growing produce during this long, hot summer is that she’s on city water and has a water well.
She said, “The key ingredient is manure, and lots of it. It keeps the soil extra moist.”
She’s been appearing at the market for three to four years now.
I am Farms, operated by Stacey Batthelor, highlighted microgreens, which had been growing inside. She had a wide variety for customers to purchase.
One vendor, the owner of Aguilar CHA Wood Art, began in 2015 and stayed with the Farmers Market after it moved from Seton Medical Center to City Hall. He designs furniture and builds the pieces himself. “It is all custom made,” he told the Herald.
He started making furniture in 1998.
“People see my work on Facebook and are motivated to reach out and tell me what they would like. They come to my house and I show them what I can build,” Aguilar said.
He said some customers stop by his tent at the market and tell them they’ve never seen a rocking chair in their lives.
Chris Money and Mike Viney, Scout masters of Cub Scout Pack 232 in Harker Heights, were holding a fundraiser selling popcorn at the market.
A new vendor was Wycked Apple, creators of gourmet candied apples.
Owner Aisha Shields said, “We have 25 flavors to choose from with the most popular seller being Strawberry Shortcake followed closely by Key lime Pie.
For several weeks now, a popular item at the market has been salsa created by Diana and Fernando Del Pozo. This is the first year for them at the market and they said.
“A couple of weeks ago, we sold out in 50 minutes. We usually bring between 80 and 90 jars of salsa with us to the market,” Fernando del Pozo said.
The market continues each Saturday through Oct. 28.
