The 2021 Farmers Market season at City Hall went on a hiatus Saturday as vendors dismantled their tents for a few months, with many of them expressing that they would be back next year.
Kaitlyn Ciralsky said that she and her 2-year-old daughter, Brooke, have been steady customers of the market. Ciralsky said, “As you can tell, Brooke is here with me today to take advantage of trick or treating.”
Twenty-four vendors set up tents under a perfectly blue and cloudless sky for the final day of the market. A few of the mainstays throughout the 2021 season have been: Baqlawa and More, Danielle’s Delectable Delights, BeeKind Honey Farm, Yum Yums, McCrafts Rustic Wood Creations, The Occasional Cupcake and first-timers Bell Aquaponics Fresh Produce, who are new to town from the Dallas area and were there on the last day of market from Ding Dong, where they’ve started some major growing of produce and will be ready when the market starts up again.
Steve and Rachel Glass, the owners of Bell Aquaponics, supplied fresh produce, honey and native and adapted plants to Central Texas at five of the markets.
There were also many residents who could be counted on to make an appearance every Saturday at the market.
One of those was Harker Heights City Councilman Michael Blomquist, who serves in Place 2 on the council. He never missed a chance at the close of each Tuesday council meeting to invite the public to make a stop at the market.
Even though a majority of the council members would also make an appearance from time-to-time, they would tease him in a lighthearted way to show their respect for his abiding dedication to the Farmer’s Market.
Blomquist said, “Making the move to City Hall wasn’t an easy transition because some people thought it would be off the beaten path, but now everyone knows where it is in this little nest in the middle of the city. I’ve talked with several of the vendors over the last few months and they like the change of location.”
In retrospect, Sara Gibbs, coordinator of the activities center, said, “The move from Seton Medical Center has been a good one. We’ve had a very successful season because vendors and customers alike have shared upbeat comments about their experience here.”
