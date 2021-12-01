The Phillips family moved to Harker Heights six months ago on Memorial Day, from Eagle, Idaho.
Ethan and Janelle met at Chaffey College in an American Cinema course. They’ve been together 13 years and married three years ago.
Oct. 30 started out just like any other day for Ethan and Janelle, who was pregnant with the family’s second child. Ethan was deep in preparation for Halloween the next day and trick-or-treating for the Phillips’ 3-year-old, son, Jaxon.
Little did they know that the day was about to take a major turn.
Ethan said that everything he and his wife had been told about contractions by their OBGYN doctor took a surprising turn that day when Janelle yelled out that the baby she was carrying was coming and there was no time to go to the hospital.
Ethan’s response was “You’re kidding! If we left right now, do we have time to make it to Seton Medical Center?”
Janelle said, “No. She’s coming right now. Call 911!”
Ethan called his mom, Victoria, who also lives in Harker Heights, and told her that the baby was coming and for her to get to the house as fast as she could and pick up Jaxon. She arrived four minutes later.
“Next, I called 911 and by that time, Janelle was in the bathtub on her knees trying to get through some of the contractions,” Ethan said.
“As seconds were flying by, I was already in a discussion with the 911 operator and she told me that I needed to follow what she said step by step and I said, ‘just tell me what to do,’” Ethan said.
The orders from the dispatcher were: Get some towels and lay them on the bed, prop up pillows, try to get Janelle from the bathroom to the bed, make sure she’s not lying flat, find a shoelace in case you have to tie off the umbilical cord, and a pin in case you have to pop the amniotic sack.
“I was on speaker phone by now running around the house getting all the items together while in the meantime, the dispatcher was asking me if I could see the head yet — to which at that specific moment, I responded no,” Ethan said.
Janelle said, “He was trying to protect our new bedspread and we’d also just purchased a new bed. He put as many towels and a thick comforter on top of the sheets just in case.”
Janelle had remained in the bathtub while Ethan prepared the bed. The 911 operator broke into the conversation and asked if Janelle could make it from the bathroom to the bed.
Ethan said, “She slowly stood up and I put her around my shoulder, bent her body slightly forward and slowly walked her over to the bed and put her in a supportive position.”
Within five seconds and one push, Ethan’s voice echoed throughout the house, “I see a head … the head’s out!”
He said, “Then I told Janelle we needed one more push!”
“Can’t you just pull her out?” Janelle asked.
Ethan said “I don’t think so.” But one more push did it.
“She popped right out into my arms and I was able to report to the dispatcher that the baby was here and breathing. After I got her to cry and finished the cleanup, Kirra Lynn Phillips was now officially the newest member of the family. She weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 18 inches long. She was delivered about two weeks prior to her due date.”
As the drama was unfolding, six firemen/paramedics from the Harker Heights Fire Department, in addition to an ambulance, Quint Truck and a Battalion Commander vehicle had been en route to the Phillips home, according to Deputy Chief Cindy Hicks.
About the time that the dispatcher was ready to give instructions on how to use the shoestring, Ethan heard sirens, followed by a loud knock on the door.
The HHFD crew made their way to the bedroom and took over at that point. While they were finishing up, Ethan was getting items together like his wife’s purse, insurance cards and bags for the trip to the hospital.
Janelle said, “The paramedics cut the umbilical cord and completed the remainder of the procedure. I couldn’t help but notice that every person from the HHFD crew had their eyes focused on each of us after they arrived.
“They were checking on me, Kirra and Ethan to make sure everyone was okay. They stayed with us at least 15 minutes after the birth to make sure that everything remained stable then placed Kirra and me into the ambulance and transported us to Scott and White Hospital in Temple.”
On the scene at the Phillips’ house from HHFD, were firefighter/paramedics Stuart Kiefer, Zachary Gauthier, John Fussell, Joseph Byrne, Anthony Combs and David Ayer and they all commented about how healthy everyone was.
Gauthier said, “This call was so smooth and we wish that every call we go on was like this one. This was a happy ending.”
“The HHFD crew were happy but a little shocked at how healthy everyone was and how smoothly the birth had gone,” according to Janelle.
Ayer said, “In an unusually pleasant situation like this one, we’re almost like spectators and can spend time calming the family and being compassionate.”
Ethan’s mom, Victoria (“Nana”), played a colossal role in that she was among the first at the Phillips’ home and was in charge of taking Jaxon to her home and to pick up the Trick or Treating duty the next day.
Jaxon had been taking his afternoon nap and slept through all the excitement that Saturday.
“Nana” was at the house just there just long enough to experience some of the activity.
“I was so impressed by the firemen and paramedics. They were so professional and made this experience joyful and I am also thankful for the 911 operator,” she said.
Ethan said, “We have so much to be thankful for because of the top-notch paramedics and firemen, but we deeply regret that we never got to express our thanks to the 911 operator. She could not have done this without her. She was calming to all of us, professional, clear in her directions and kept us focused.”
As coincidence would have it, Oct. 30 was the 911 operator’s last day at work at the Bell County dispatch center.
The Phillipses are all settled back at home now, and the family members are all are doing fine, including their newest addition, little Kirra.
Ethan just began a new job as an animal control officer in Harker Heights just a few weeks ago.
When asked why they had moved to Heights, Ethan and Janelle collectively said, “We loved the small-town feel but with amenities close by and how kind and selfless the people have been.”
It’s been nearly a month since Kirra’s dramatic entrance into the world, but her parents — who met in a college film class — would be the first to admit that the events of Oct. 30 would have made a pretty good movie.
