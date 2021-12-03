Units from the Harker Heights Fire Department began work Thursday morning in cooperation with the Texas A&M Forest Service and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in moving to Phase 2 of a multi-phase Fuel Load Mitigation Project by conducting a brush pile burn operation in the Broken Arrow subdivision off Fuller Lane in Harker Heights.
According to a press release from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Stillhouse Hollow Lake, Phase 1 of the mitigation project began in the winter of 2018-19 with nearly 4 miles of firebreak formed with the assistance of the Texas A&M Forest Service.
Sean Jones, a natural resources specialist and park ranger with the Corps of Engineers, said, “In order for us to move on to Phase 2, any leftover brush piles and ruts created by heavy equipment would have to be alleviated. We have corrected the ruts caused by the equipment.
Beginning Thursday, we will prepare one to two brush piles to be burned during the first few days of December.”
“Once Phase 2 is complete, we will start again with Phase 3, just as we did in the beginning, and bring in the heavy equipment to begin continuing to widen the fire break.”
A map provided by the Corps of Engineers and the Texas A&M Forest Service shows 12 different areas where there is debris and piles of trees that need to be eradicated.
Jones told the Herald that he estimates there are about 100 homes in the Broken Arrow subdivision.
For more information, contact Jones at the Stillhouse Hollow Lake Project Office at 254-939-2461.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.