Harker Heights Fire Marshal Brad Alley recently presented a report about the city’s Mobile Food Vendor requirements.
The information included the city’s current regulations: International Codes and the Mobile Food Vendor permit process.
Highlights from Alley’s report included the topics of fire extinguishers, commercial cooking operations, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), emergency egress, and electrical and other considerations.
All mobile food vendor units are required to have a permit to operate with the city limits of Harker Heights. The permit must be renewed annually through the fire marshal’s office and placed in a location that is visible to the public.
Fire Extinguishers — The vendor unit is required to carry a five-pound (2A-10BC) extinguisher within the kitchen area and must be located close to the primary exit point. A location sign is to be placed above the extinguisher.
Cooking that produces grease-laden vapors require a Class K extinguisher that is mounted inside the unit with a location sign and tag that is within 30 feet of the commercial cooking equipment.
Mobile food vendors with deep fat fryers will have a Class K fire extinguisher with up to four fryers having a maximum cooking medium capacity of 80 pounds each. Every additional group of 80-pound fryers requires an additional Class K extinguisher.
Mobile food vendor units with portable generators will have a five-pound (3A-40BC) extinguisher in addition to the other extinguishers.
Commercial Cooking Operations — Cooking that produces grease-laden vapors are required to be exhausted through a commercial vent hood and duct system and include an automatic extinguishing system that must be inspected every six months.
All deep fat fryers must have a steel baffle that is eight inches tall between the fryer and surface frames of an adjacent appliance or maintain a 16-inch separation distance and all fryers must have a positive closing lid with latching mechanisms that secure it in the open and closed positions.
Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) — LPG cylinders must be located on the exterior of the vendor unit and be open to the atmosphere. LPG cylinders are required: (1) to be properly secured by a non-combustible cage, wire rope or chain, (2) have a ¼-turn shut off valve in a readily accessible location on the exterior of the unit and must be in an area where it can be reached without endangering the person attempting to turn off the fuel source in the event of a fire.
A sign is required near the ¼-turn shut-off valve stating “FUEL SHUTOFF.” A “NO SMOKING” sign shall also be posted above the LPG cylinders and visible to the public. LPG hoses, couplings, fittings and any other devices shall meet the LPG requirements as outlined in the International Fuel Gas Code, NFPA 58 and 54 or be deemed unapproved and removed from service. Tanks should be located outside the unit and a minimum of five feet away from the primary means of egress.
Emergency Outlet (Egress) — Mobile food vendor units must have a clear, unobstructed interior height over the aisle-way portion of the unit of at least 74 inches from floor to ceiling and a minimum of 30 inches of unobstructed horizontal aisle space.A secondary means as an outlet shall be located remote of the primary exit door with a minimum passage of 24” x 24” to the outside. The latch on any exit shall be operable by hand and not require the use of a key. The secondary exit shall be labeled with the word “EXIT.”
Electrical — Mobile Food Vendor units using electrical power for cooling or heating must provide a shutoff or means of disconnect outside of the unit and should include a sign that reads “ELECTRICAL SHUTOFF.” The shutoff must be placed where it can be easily seen and reached without causing serious injury to someone trying to shut off the power during a fire or short circuit. External electrical cords must be of a type approved for the use for which they are being employed.
Mobile Food Vendor units must also comply with State Regulations for vehicular travel on the roadway, as well as registration and inspection requirements.
Mobile food vendor inspections are completed by appointment at the Harker Heights Fire Department.
