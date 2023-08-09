A ceremony was held July 28 at Central Fire Station to honor the retirement of Brad Alley, the longtime fire marshal of the Harker Heights Fire Department.
A small crowd gathered in the training room of Station 1 on Indian Trail to express their appreciation to Alley, who served for 30 years in the Harker Heights Fire Service.
In an email sent to the Herald on Tuesday, Fire Chief Shannon Stevens, reported that Alley began his journey with the HHFD in 1993 and acquired an impressive array of certifications including Master Peace Officer, Advanced Firefighter, Fire Officer 1, Instructor 2, Arson Investigator, Paramedic and SWAT Medic.
Stephens said, “These certifications showcased his versatility and expertise and highlighted his dedicated effort to professional growth and excellence. He cultivated a sincere working relationship with city departments and officials through his fire prevention initiatives. These efforts made the city a safer place for all residents and visitors.”
Director of Human Resources Leona Clay told the Herald that applications are already being accepted for Alley’s position, both in-house and externally.
