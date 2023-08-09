A ceremony was held July 28 at Central Fire Station to honor the retirement of Brad Alley, the longtime fire marshal of the Harker Heights Fire Department.

A small crowd gathered in the training room of Station 1 on Indian Trail to express their appreciation to Alley, who served for 30 years in the Harker Heights Fire Service.

