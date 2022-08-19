Damon Sprouse is a driver/operator with the Harker Heights Fire Department and has been in fire service work for 18 years.
Prior to being promoted to his current position, he was a firefighter/paramedic. He rotated from Station 1 to Station 2 as part of the HHFD staff but now Station 2 is his home as a member of A-Shift.
Sprouse told the Herald during an interview that firemen/paramedics in the department now have a work duty rotation of 48 hours on and 96 hours off, which explains the reason why he had the time to work on a special project.
Sprouse has a passion for woodworking and during his time off, he designed and built a dining room table for the firemen/paramedics who pass through Station 2 for their shiftwork.
Not only has this table received high praise from his fellow first responders but from Fire Chief Paul Sims and Deputy Chief Cindy Hicks. Sims and Hicks both said, “This is the most beautiful table we’ve ever seen.”
Sprouse said, “I do this because I not only have a passion for woodworking that enhances the lives of those I associate with who are mainly firefighters, paramedics or EMTs.”
“A lot of people have asked me how I learned to made these creations out of wood. I’m self-taught and watch a lot of YouTube videos. I’m amazed and proud of what I’ve been able to create this table but to see the ones on YouTube that do this for a living and they’ve done it enough times that they can put out the projects with professionalism,” Sprouse said.
Sprouse said his neighbors have seen the result of his work and tell him that he demeans himself and tell him if he had a bigger workshop than just garage space that I could enhance my talent.
“I’m pleased that those around me appreciate what I do. It improves morale and camaraderie in the fire department. The reason I made this table was for them to enjoy. I’m motivated to do better because of their enthusiastic response and acceptance,” Sprouse said.
Sprouse started the project in November and I called on a good friend of mine, Chris Schulz, owner of Just Woodworking and Signs, who had made a wooden plaque for a retiring fire chief. I begin to think, “What a great centerpiece for a table and add it to a unique river table idea and make for a fire department.”
Sprouse said, “I told the chief and deputy chief to hold off on purchasing a table because I’m going to build one. I delivered this table on June 30.”
The wood for the table came from Iowa and was shipped here on an 18-wheel tractor-trailer. The table weighs about 400 pounds, is made of black walnut for the top and the bottom is pine. The centerpiece is birch.
Schultz told the Herald that his real job is full-time dispatcher for police and fire in Round Rock. He’s worked in emergency services since 1964.
“My wife and I moved here in 2011. She’s a nurse practitioner at Seton Medical Center, and that makes this all extremely special because we’re local.”
“Damon and I had similar thoughts about how this table should look,” Schultz said. “He supplied the concept for the centerpiece and I had the tools and know-how. What a creation!”
