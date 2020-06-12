Volunteers at the Harker Heights Food Bank at 906 S. Ann Blvd. distributed boxes of food to 200 families on Thursday as the culminating event of a community food drive.
Lynda Nash, spokesperson for the food drive said, “We collected 6,000 pounds of food and this is the first food distribution in Harker Heights since the onset of COVID-19.”
The distribution was promoted as first come, first served and used a drive-up approach.
Some boxes of food had been set-aside for those who had expressed ahead of time that they were unable to come get the food. “Those boxes were delivered to homes on Wednesday,” Nash said.
Those receiving a box of food also got a sack of produce filled with carrots, apples, oranges, onions and potatoes. They also received a snack bag filled items like candy, potato chips, gummy bears and trail mix. Meat products such as chicken, beef, pork and fish were also given away.
Food for the giveaway was a combination of donated items and an allocation from the Killeen Food Care Center.
The distribution began at 8 a.m. and was over by about 11 a.m. Thursday.
Sisters Allen and Merryck were two of 13 teens who volunteered on Wednesday too fill food boxes. The told the Herald, “The reason they came because their mom asked them to help out with the community.”
Farah Bullock, representing the “Let’s Move” movement and Red Fox Entertainment, said the food drive began on Monday and concluded with the drive-up distribution on Thursday.
“I helped by making print material and passing them out around town,” she said.
