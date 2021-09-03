The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center is proud to partner with our Harker Heights Food, Wine & Brew Fest Committee to host the 12th annual HHFWBF Honoring Our Local Heroes.
The event will take place Sept. 11 at the Harker Heights Community Park.
Admission is free to all attendees and parking will be $10 per car.
All proceeds from the parking fee will benefit three local nonprofit organizations.
To learn more, and to buy a parking pass online, go to: www.hhfoodandwine.com.
The HH Food, Wine & Brew Fest will be different than past years. This year the second Saturday in September falls on the National Day of Service and Remembrance.
“We will honor those men and women who lost their lives in the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, as well as our local heroes and frontline workers who sacrificed so much during the COVID pandemic,” said Gina Pence, Chamber president and CEO.
“The event will not only bring the community together again, but it will allow us to celebrate our freedom and honor those who have sacrificed so much for our freedoms.”
HHFWBF Honoring Our Local Heroes Festival highlights include:
Sip & Succulent classes
Live Art
Artists
Ax Throwing
Food vendors
Boutique vendors
Wineries
Breweries
Live music
There will be a special guest artist tribute to our local heroes at 1:15 p.m.
A Remembrance Ceremony will take place at 1:25 p.m.
There will be a 9/11 Moment of Silence at 1:35 p.m.
A First Responder Scholarship Presentation will begin at 1:40 p.m.
The festival will feature live music featuring the 1st Cav Band and Michael Carubelli beginning at 1:45 p.m.
For additional information and to see a complete list of vendors, please go to: www.hhfoodandwine.com
