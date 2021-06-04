BELTON — From global pandemic and an unprecedented switch to virtual learning to the more common struggle of “senioritis,” the Harker Heights High School Class of 2021 persevered to the culmination of commencement.
From rousing inspiration to humorous memories, a trio of top graduates praised their classmates Friday as 598 seniors walked across the stage of the Bell County Expo Center arena with a high school diploma.
Class President Kosisochukwu Eneli listed the challenges her peers faced, navigating much of their junior year and their entire senior year through the maze of COVID-19 restrictions, as well as social unrest and political and climate change.
“Whatever we pursue careers in,” she said, “we decide what world we create.”
Salutatorian Sarah Kennison recalled that last year students entered into spring break and didn’t return.
While adapting to new learning formats and mourning the loss of loved ones, she said this year’s seniors leaned on family, friends and educators and experienced life lessons like job interviews and learning to drive.
Kennison urged her peers to find their song, listing some of the school’s accomplishments and calling on them to continue to serve and to achieve.
“Your song might be a Knight Club performance that brings the audience to their feet. Your song could be leading the volleyball team to a district championship or your song could be working with the Interact Cub to donate gift baskets to first responders.”
In turns lighthearted and thoughtful, valedictorian Raphael Dela Cruz described a year of hardships, success and support from a caring family and community.
“Senior year was stressful,” he said. “On top of working toward a diploma, we had to face a pandemic, a winter storm, extracurricular activities and worst of all, the dreaded senioritis.”
The top ranked graduate acknowledged his peers would likely not remember what he had to say, but would remember studying hard, moments of discipline and a multitude of friends.
“Do not be afraid of change. Do not be afraid of growth because I certainly am not. I’m still waiting on my growth spurt,” he said, noting he stands 5-foot-4 “on a good day.”
“As we mature into adults and try to figure out how to file taxes,” he said, “I encourage you to look forward at the future with determined eyes. Work toward something you can be proud of and if you find an issue you are passionate about, solve it.”
As graduates began to move off the arena floor, Eneli said it had been her dream for years to speak at her graduation ceremony.
“My overall message,” she said, “was that the world has changed so much and it’s us who determine what’s next.”
