One thousand people received one of the first Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 vaccines in Bell County during a H-E-B-sponsored drive-thru event Saturday at the First Baptist Church in Killeen.
Pharmacy staffers from the Harker Heights H-E-B were on hand to administer the shots.
Dozens of cars were waiting in line on South W.S. Young, with police directing traffic, as the popular vaccine event drew people out of their homes on a sunny Saturday afternoon. The event marked the first sign of the newest FDA-approved vaccine in Bell County.
First Baptist Church of Killeen Pastor Randy Wallace was outside his church helping to direct the flow of traffic at Saturday’s event.
“I wanted to be out here, but I can’t give shots, so what do I do? I direct traffic, I get to waive at everybody, say ‘Hi’, and crack jokes,” Wallace said.
“On a serious note, COVID has been such a discouragement to so many people, that if we can be a part of encouraging people, that’s what we want to do,” he said. “It (the vaccine event) doesn’t have anything to do with our building, our budget, or our programs, but we, right now, are being an intricate part of peoples lives. Where else would you want it to happen? Churches that say ‘No’ to people should really check their scripture.”
H-E-B Harker Heights pharmacy manager Paul Howell and a dozen pharmacy employees were on site vaccinating each car load of people that drove up.
“Today we’re giving out the COVID-19 Johnson & Johnson brand vaccine,” Howell said. “We’re doing a drive-thru clinic, which is interesting, but we’re making it work. We’re doing 1,000 shots today. We’re out here enjoying the sunshine and getting people vaccinated.”
Howell said the Killeen vaccination site was one of four H-E-B-sponsored events going on throughout Central Texas. Additional H-E-B vaccination events, like the one on Saturday, may be on the horizon, Howell said, but details are unclear at this time.
As of Wednesday, there were no H-E-B COVID-19 vaccination appointments available in Bell County. Check https://vaccine.heb.com/ for additional H-E-B vaccination opportunities.
ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.